Best Early DeWalt Black Friday Deals 2023
Save on DeWalt power tools ahead of Black Friday with these sales
Black Friday is a little over a month away, and as it approaches, a bunch of early Black Friday DeWalt deals have already dropped. Right now, you can get up to 66 percent off DeWalt power tools and batteries—perfect for holiday shopping or just treating yourself to something new for your workshop this fall.
We’ve rounded up the best early DeWalt Black Friday deals you can already shop, from $120 off 20V Max batteries to a cordless impact driver for under $100. We’ll continue to update this list as we get closer to the big day, so keep checking back for more discounts.
Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals
Power Tools
- DeWalt 20V Max XR 1/4″ Impact Driver for $97 (Save $54)
- DeWalt 20V Max Reciprocating Saw for $116 (Save $44)
- DeWalt 20V Max 6.5″ Circular Saw for $117 (Save $42)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Jig Saw for $144 (Save $95)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Multi-Tool Kit w/ Oscillating Tool for $176 (Save $93)
- DeWalt 20V Max Right Angle Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $185 (Save $20)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $309 (Save $100)
Batteries
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Battery, 5 Ah for $68 (Save $117)
- DeWalt FlexVolt 20V/60V Max Battery, 9 Ah for $141 (Save $78)
- DeWalt 20V Max Battery, 6 Ah (2-Pack) for $169 (Save $120)
- DeWalt 20V Max Battery, 2 Ah and 4 Ah (4-Pack) for $179 (Save $180)