Best Black Friday Flashlight Deals of 2022
Don't get caught in the dark—instead, shop these incredible sales on flashlights, headlamps, and more
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Let us shed some light on the best Black Friday flashlight deals going on right now. We found deep discounts on flashlights, headlamps, and lanterns for all your needs. From car camping, backpacking, emergency kits, home projects, and more, if you need a new flashlight, take advantage of these limited-time sales. Flashlights can also make for an excellent and practical gift, so stock up and save money with one of the flashlights below.
OLight Flashlight Deals
- PL-3 Valkyrie Rail Mount Light for $54.99 (save $25)
- Marauder Mini Powerful Led Flashlight for $139.99 (save $60)
- Winter 3 (Arkfeld Ti) / Eternal 3 (Arkfeld Cu) Limited Edition Flat Flashlight Bundle for $99.99 (save $69.95)
- Arkfeld Flat Flashlight with Green Laser & White Light for $71.99 (save $18)
- Baton 3 Pro Rechargeable Flashlight for $49.99 (save $20)
- Baton 3 Pro Rechargeable Flashlight Bundle for $54.99 (save $31.99)
- Warrior 3S High Beam Tactical Flashlight for $89.99 (save $30)
- Odin GL for Picatinny Tactical Flashlight Black Bundle for $147.97 (save $76.93)
- Seeker 3 Pro Bright Flashlight for $97.97 (save $41.98)
- Odin Mini Tactical Flashlight for $97.97 (save $41.98)
- Valkyrie Turbo LEP Lighting Tactical Light for $126.94 save ($54.94)
- Baldr Mini Tactical Light 600 Lumens & Green Laser Combo for $87.46 (save $37.49)
- Archer Spotlight Flashlight for $49.98 (save $49.97)
- i5T Plus EDC Flashlight Standard for $31.96 (save $7.99)
Headlamp Deals
- Coleman Kids Mini LED Headlamp for $8.39 (save $4.60)
- Coleman 300 Lumens LED Headlamp with BatteryGuard for $11.04 (save $21.95)
- BioLite Headlamps 25% off sitewide
- OLight Perun 2 Camping Headlamp Bundle for $72.76 (save $39.18)
- OLight Array 2 Pro Black Headlamp for $74.99 (save $29.95)
- Petzl Swift RL Headlamp for $93.71 (save $31.24)
- Petzl Actik Core Headlamp for $56.21 (save $18.74)
- Black Diamond Storm 400 Headlamp for $41.96 (save $17.99)
Lantern Deals
- Coleman QuickPack Deluxe Propane Lantern for $33.14 (save $49.99)
- Coleman Gas Lantern | 300 Lumens Compact 1 Mantle Propane Lantern for $24.49 (save $15.50)
- Coleman Gas Lantern | 1000 Lumens Deluxe Propane Lantern for $21.19 (save $23.80)
- Coleman CPX 6 LED Work Lantern for $21.56 (save $23.43)
- Coleman QuickPack Deluxe+ Propane Lantern for $34.99 (save $20)
- Coleman CPX 6 Classic XL LED Lantern, 700 lumens for $21.71 (save $33.28)
- Coleman Deluxe PerfectFlow Propane Lantern with Soft Carry Case for $41.99 (save $18)
- Coleman PerfectFlow Lantern for $23.30 (save $21.69)
- Coleman 3-Panel 600l LED Lantern for $31.47 (save $43.52)
- Coleman 360° Sound and Light Lantern for $26.59 (save $38.40)
- Coleman LED Lantern | Quad Pro 800 Lumens LED Lantern for $48.99 (save $56)
- Coleman Classic Rechargeable 400l LED Lantern for $24.26 (save $40.73)
- BioLite AlpenGlow 20% off sitewide
- Black Diamond Moji Lantern for $14.96 (save $4.99)