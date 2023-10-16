Best Early Black Friday Knife Deals of 2023
Save big on a new blade ahead of the holiday with these early sales
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Black Friday may feel like a long time away, but it’s coming up fast—and there are already a bunch of early Black Friday knife deals going on. From folding pocket knives to fixed-blade knives, you’ll find discounts on quality blades up to 50 percent off. Snag the wildly popular Gerber Paraframe Mini for just $14 or get nearly $20 off a CRKT EDC knife.
We’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday knife deals you can already shop, including discounts on fishing and fillet knives. Keep checking back as we’ll update this list over the next few weeks until the big day.
Best Black Friday Knife Deals
Folding Knives
- Gerber Gear Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife for $14 (Save $4)
- Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops 7.1″ S.S. Folding Knife for $15 (Save $8)
- Smith & Wesson Border Guard 8.3″ High Carbon S.S. Folding Knife for $19 (Save $13)
- Kershaw Grid 3.7″ Pocket Knife for $34 (Save $28)
- Gerber Gear Remix Folding Pocket Knife w/ Serrated Edge for $35 (Save $15)
- CRKT M16-01KS EDC Folding Pocket Knife for $36 (Save $18)
- CRKT Snap Lock Folding Pocket Knife for $40 (Save $20)
- Buck Knives 110 Folding Hunter Knife for $62 (Save $20)
Fixed-Blade Knives
- Smith & Wesson 7.5″ High Carbon S.S. Full Tang Fixed Blade Knife for $15 (Save $16)
- Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife for $16 (Save $6)
- CRKT S.P.E.W. EDC Fixed Blade Knife w/ Sheath for $23 (Save $21)
- SOG Field Knife w/ Sheath for $31 (Save $9)
- SOG Small Fixed-Blade Instinct Boot Knife w/ Sheath for $33 (Save $12)