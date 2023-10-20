Best Early Black Friday Outdoor Gear Deals 2023
Save on tents, hiking boots, and more with these early sales
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
With Black Friday coming up on November 24, there are already a bunch of early Black Friday outdoor gear deals going on. From tents and camping stoves to hiking boots and backpacking backpacks, you can find discounts on all the equipment you need for your outdoor adventures. Get up to $130 off top-rated brands, including Coleman, Columbia, and Timberland.
We’ve searched the internet for all the best early Black Friday outdoor gear deals below. We’ll keep updating this list as the holiday approaches, so check back frequently for the latest sales.
Best Black Friday Outdoor Gear Deals
Tents
- Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent for $42 (Save $28)
- Pacific Pass 4-Person Family Dome Tent with Removable Rain Fly for $49 (Save $20)
- Columbia 4-Person Dome Tent for $59 (Save $60)
- Coleman 10-Person Dark Room Camping Tent for $329 (Save $130)
Sleeping Bags
- Oaskys 3-Season Camping Sleeping Bag for $21 (Save $19)
- Coleman Adult Mummy Sleeping Bag for $66 (Save $14)
- Teton Sports Celsius XXL 0 Degree Sleeping Bag for $81 (Save $15)
Camp Stoves and Cooking
- Odoland Windproof Collapsible Camp Stove for $23 (Save $13)
- Coleman Fold N Go 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove for $89 (Save $46)
- MSR PocketRocket 2 Ultralight Camping and Backpacking Mini Stove Kit for $94 (Save $11)
- Coleman Triton+ 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove for $98 (Save $12)
Coolers
- Coleman 30-Can Soft Cooler Bag for $16 (Save $14)
- Carhartt 12-Can 2-Compartment Lunch Cooler for $26 (Save $4)
- Igloo Heavy-Duty 25 Qt. BMX Ice Chest Cooler for $89 (Save $10)
- Igloo Polar 120 Qt. Cooler for $98 (Save $12)
Flashlights and Lanterns
- Lighting Ever Waterproof LED Flashlight for $9 (Save $3)
- Etekcity LED Camping Lantern (2-Pack) for $13 (Save $4)
- Coleman Water- and Impact-Resistant Personal LED Lantern for $16 (Save $18)
- LE 1000-Lumens Battery-Powered Waterproof LED Camping Lantern for $20 (Save $10)
- GearLight S1000 LED Flashlight (2-Pack) for $21 (Save $9)
Hiking Boots
- Nortiv 8 Ankle-High Waterproof Hiking Boots for $49 (Save $20)
- Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot for $64 (Save $81)
- Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Shoe for $72 (Save $28)
- Timberland Mt. Maddsen Waterproof Hiking Boots for $89 (Save $31)
- Keen Targhee 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for $109 (Save $46)