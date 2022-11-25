Best Black Friday Trail Camera Deals of 2022
Some of our favorite models of the year are here on deep discount
Everyone loves to buy trail cams. No matter how many you set out, you always feel that just one more would give you that full coverage. You’d see everything.
Delusions notwithstanding, we are all buying trail cams all the time, and the best ones can make all the difference when prepping for a hunt. Thankfully, some of the best models out there are included in this year’s Black Friday festivities, so we’ve got good deals on this list.
These days, our favorite models are cellular because their ease of use is just unmatched. However, there are deals on standard memory card models as well, so we’ve included those, and we’re splitting the list along this distinction. Here are the best Black Friday trail camera deals.
Best Cellular Trail Camera Deals
- SpyPoint Link Micro Solar LTE Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $70)
- SpyPoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $50)
- Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $59.97 (Save $40)
- Stealth Cam Reactor for $139.98 (Save $20)
- Covert Scouting Cameras WC20-A, AT&T for $85.30 (Save $15.05)
- Covert Scouting Cameras WC20-A, Verizon for $82.77 (Save $6.55)
More Great Trail Camera Deals
- Bushnell 24MP CORE Trail Camera for $120.07 (Save $19)
- Bushnell Trophy Trail Camera, 20MP for $86.16 (Save $43.79)