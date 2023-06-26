We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s no secret that Blackstone makes some of the best camping griddles out there—or just the best griddles in general, for that matter. And right now, you can get the 22-inch Blackstone griddle for nearly 40% off at Amazon. Regularly $200, you can get it for just $132 during this sale.

With 339 square inches of cook space, this portable Blackstone griddle is big enough to whip up a hearty breakfast for the whole family yet compact and lightweight enough to easily toss it in the truck when you’re going camping or heading out to the blind. It has two powerful propane-powered burners that you can independently control and the griddle itself is made of durable stainless steel to withstand the elements.

This is a limited-time only deal—and discounts on Blackstone griddles and grills don’t ever last long. So we suggest shopping sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of the savings.