Bushnell makes some of the best budget binoculars we’ve tested in the field, with clear imaging, a durable design, and high-quality lenses. And right now, some of the brand’s most popular binos are even more discounted. You can get the Bushnell H2O binoculars on sale at Amazon for 40 percent off during this limited-time deal.

That means you can snag the waterproof roof prism binoculars for just $89—a savings of more than $60.

With an IPX7 rating, the Bushnell H2O binoculars are completely waterproof and fogproof, so they’re exactly what you want (or even need) in rainy or wet conditions, whether you’re on the water or out in the woods. We love these for anything from hunting and fishing to hiking and birdwatching.

The fully multicoated optics allow for better contrast and clearer images, while the lightweight aluminum construction make the binoculars easier and more comfortable to hold all day long. They also feature a rubberized non-slip grip so you don’t have to worry about dropping them off the side of the boat when it’s pouring down rain.

Don’t wait to add these Bushnell binoculars to your cart. The deal won’t last long, and this is too good of a price to pass up in our opinion.