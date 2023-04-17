We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve been on the hunt for new night vision optics, today might be the best time to buy one. The Bushnell Equinox Night Vision Monocular is currently 52% off at Amazon, for a savings of $256. That means that you can get the monocular—which is usually $500—for just $235 while this deal lasts.

It features a built-in infrared illuminator that’s powerful enough to see an object up to 900 feet away in total darkness. Not only that, it has recording capabilities, so you can capture photos or even stream video clips back to your phone. “It’s well-built with a solid feel to it,” one reviewer raves. “Bushnell didn’t scrimp on quality of parts. Go ahead and get one. You won’t be disappointed.”

We recommend adding this Bushnell night vision monocular to your cart ASAP—it’s that good of a deal. If you’re looking for something different, however, we’ve reviewed and ranked the best thermal scopes of 2023 that might be more your speed.