We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re chasing whitetail in the woods or elk in the mountains, a quality rangefinder can make a world of difference in the success of your hunt. While good optics for hunting can get pretty pricey, Bushnell is famous for making high performers at a surprisingly affordable price. And this weekend, they’re even more affordable. Right now, you can get the Bushnell Prime 1500 rangefinder on sale for half off.

Regularly almost $200, the laser rangefinder is just $97 during this limited-time sale. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

As the name suggests, the Bushnell Prime 1500 has a range of up to 1,500 yards, with ARC (angle range compensation) technology that takes into account obstacles like hills and declines for maximum accuracy. The fully multi-coated optics and larger objective lens allow for brighter, crisper imaging, even in low light. The rangefinder also has both bow and rifle modes, so you can adjust based on the weapon you’re using. As for durability, the Bushnell Prime can take a beating. Its proprietary coating repels dust, water, oil, fog, and other debris, so you can use it in the nastiest of conditions.

Don’t hesitate to take advantage of this incredible price while you can. You’ll be glad you did once whitetail season rolls around.