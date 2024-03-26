We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

No matter the type or brand of your firearm, a red dot sight can help you quickly locate your target—whether you’re at the range or in the field—and improve your accuracy. While there are plenty of great options out there if you have an unlimited budget, you can also find good sights at a more affordable price point. Right now, the top-rated Bushnell Reflex RXS-100 sight is currently on sale for half off. That means you can snag the red dot sight for just $79—a heck of a deal.

Rugged and durable, this Bushnell red dot sight is built to withstand the elements. It boasts an incredibly long battery life of up to 5,000 hours and can be mounted on any firearm, including pistols, shotguns, and rifles. But more importantly, it has great optics for how much you’re paying. The 4 MOA dot has eight brightness settings, all of which are super clear and easy to see in all light conditions. The coated lens allows for greater contrast, while the oversized hood reduces glare.

Don’t wait to grab one of these red dots while you can. A price this low isn’t going to last for long.