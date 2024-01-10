Get Up to 50% Off Hunting Gear at Cabela’s Today Only
Save on optics, tree stands, and more at the massive Cabela's Annual Sale
The Cabela’s Annual Sale 2024 has arrived—and with it, tons of great deals on hunting gear from some of our favorite brands. Right now, you can get up to 50 percent off optics, trail cameras, apparel, and so much more during the massive clearance event. Get $80 off a brand new pair of Leupold binoculars, save $70 on the highly rated Cabela’s chest waders, or get a rifle scope for under $90.
Below, we’ve scoured the site to find all the best deals going on at the Cabela’s Annual Sale. It ends at midnight tonight, January 10, so don’t hesitate to click “add to cart” if something catches your eye.
Best Deals at the Cabela’s Annual Sale
Optics
- Cabela’s Intensity Rifle Scope for $84 (Save $45)
- Pursuit 850 Laser Rangefinder for $89 (Save $30)
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $139 (Save $80)
- Cabela’s Intensity LR Rifle Scope for $179 (Save $120)
- Bushnell Bone Collector 850 Rangefinder and Binoculars Combo for $199 (Save $50)
- Leupold RX-1600i TBR/W Rangefinder for $269 (Save $180)
- Cabela’s Intensity HD Binoculars for $269 (Save $30)
- Vortex Razor HD Binoculars for $699 (Save $300)
Tree Stands
- Big Game Guardian XLT 2-Person Ladder Stand for $129 (Save $20)
- Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand for $159 (Save $30)
- API Outdoors Alumi-Tech Bowhunter Climbing Tree Stand for $219 (Save $100)
- API Outdoors Alumi-Tech Grand Slam Extreme Climbing Tree Stand for $249 (Save $100)
- API Outdoors Alumi-Tech Magnum Climbing Tree Stand for $299 (Save $140)
Waders
- Cabela’s Classic Series II Neoprene Boot-Foot Waders for $149 (Save $50)
- Simms Riffle Camo Stockingfoot Waders for $179 (Save $120)
- Cabela’s 4Most Dry-Plus Breathable Chest Hunting Waders for $189 (Save $70)
- Cabela’s SuperMag Chest Waders for $199 (Save $70)
- Cabela’s DryPlus Insulated Hunting Waders for $224 (Save $75)
Hunting Packs and Game Carts
- RedHead Deer Trail 900 Hunting Pack for $9 (Save $6)
- Cabela’s Game Cart for $69 (Save $50)
- Cabela’s Outfitter Series All-Day Transporter 1200 Fanny Pack for $79 (Save $40)
- Cabela’s Elite Scout Pack for $89 (Save $40)
- Cabela’s Bow and Rifle Pack for $119 (Save $50)
- Cabela’s Deluxe Game Cart for $119 (Save $50)