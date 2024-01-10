We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Cabela’s Annual Sale 2024 has arrived—and with it, tons of great deals on hunting gear from some of our favorite brands. Right now, you can get up to 50 percent off optics, trail cameras, apparel, and so much more during the massive clearance event. Get $80 off a brand new pair of Leupold binoculars, save $70 on the highly rated Cabela’s chest waders, or get a rifle scope for under $90.

Below, we’ve scoured the site to find all the best deals going on at the Cabela’s Annual Sale. It ends at midnight tonight, January 10, so don’t hesitate to click “add to cart” if something catches your eye.

Best Deals at the Cabela’s Annual Sale

Optics

Optics

Tree Stands

Waders

Hunting Packs and Game Carts