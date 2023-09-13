We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Cabela’s Black Friday sale is one of our favorite times of the year to stock up on hunting gear. And even though the official holiday is still weeks away, some early deals have already begun. Right now, you can save big on trail cameras, optics, tree stands, apparel, and so much more from top brands like Vortex, Leupold, and Browning.
You can also shop incredible discounts on rifles, shotguns, and handguns—including $200 off the wildly popular Benelli Super Black Eagle shotgun. Or, if archery is more your thing, get a Wicked Ridge crossbow for $300 off.
Below are all of the best early deals to snag ahead of the Cabela’s Black Friday sale 2023.
Best Early Deals at the Cabela’s Black Friday Sale
Firearms
Rifles
- Winchester Wildcat SR Semi-Auto Rimfire Rifle for $279 (Save $40)
- Henry Classic Lever-Action Rimfire Rifle for $349 (Save $20)
- Ruger 10/22 Carbine Semi-Auto Rimfire Rifle for $369 (Save $50)
- Savage Arms 110 Tactical Bolt-Action Centerfire Rifle for $799 (Save $60)
- Browning X-Bolt Hell’s Canyon Speed Suppressor Ready Bolt-Action Rifle for $999 (Save $170)
Shotguns
- Winchester SXP Extreme Defender FDE Tactical Pump-Action Shotgun for $469 (Save $100)
- CZ Teal Over/Under Shotgun for $659 (Save $190)
- Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 Semi-Auto Shotgun for $1,499 (Save $200)
Handguns
- Ruger LCP MAX Semi-Auto Pistol for $379 (Save $20)
- Beretta APX-A1 Full-Size Optics Ready Pistol for $399 (Save $80)
- Glock 19 Gen5 Semi-Auto Pistol for $540 (Save $30)
- Kimber K6s Double-Action Revolver for $969 (Save $590)
Trail Cameras
- Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $49 (Save $50)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera for $69 (Save $30)
- SpyPoint Flex G-36 Cell Camera for $99 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint Link-Micro-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $129 (Save $40)
- Tactacam Reveal SK Cellular Trail Camera for $159 (Save $20)
Optics
Scopes
- Bushnell Banner II Rifle Scope for $74 (Save $20)
- Cabela’s Covenant 7 Tactical Rifle Scope for $349 (Save $50)
- Burris Eliminator IV LaserScope for $1,099 (Save $670)
Rangefinders
- Cabela’s Intensity 1600R Laser Rangefinder for $129 (Save $50)
- Bushnell Prime 1300 Rangefinder for $149 (Save $30)
- Leupold RX-1600i TBR/W Rangefinder for $299 (Save $150)
Binoculars
- Bushnell Legend Binoculars – 10x50mm for $127 (Save $32)
- Vortex Diamondback Binoculars – 10x42mm for $169 (Save $60)
- Vortex Diamondback HD Binoculars in TrueTimber Strata – 10x42mm for $179 (Save $70)
- Leupold BX-2 Alpine HD Binoculars for $199 (Save $50)
Archery
Crossbows
- Wicked Ridge Invader X4 Crossbow Package for $349 (Save $50)
- Wicked Ridge M-370 Crossbow Package for $449 (Save $300)
- Wicked Ridge Invader 400 Crossbow Package for $649 (Save $50)
- TenPoint Viper S400 Crossbow Package for $1,199 (Save $500)
Compound Bows
- BlackOut Pursuit Compound Bow Package for $399 (Save $100)
- BlackOut NV-32 Compound Bow for $699 (Save $100)