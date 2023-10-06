Cabela’s Is Secretly Having a Massive Sale on Duck Decoys Right Now
Save on a new set of decoys for your spread just in time for the season
Every waterfowler knows the value of good duck decoys. They must be realistic, durable, and, most importantly, able to entice birds to land in your spread. If you’re looking to upgrade your current collection or snag some new drakes and hens ahead of the season, Cabela’s is having a huge sale on decoys from brands like MOJO, Northern Flight, and Lucky Duck right now.
Below are the best deals on full-body and motion duck decoys, including wood, mallard, pintail, and teal. Take advantage of these savings while you can—this is a limited-time only sale.
Best Decoy Deals at Cabela’s
- Northern Flight Big Spread Life-Size Mallard Duck Decoys (6 Drakes and 6 Hens) for $44 (Save $15)
- Avian-X Topflight Green Winged Teal Duck Decoys (4 Drakes and 2 Hens) for $59 (Save $10)
- Northern Flight Full Body Mallard II Duck Decoys (4 Drakes and 2 Hens) for $79 (Save $30)
- Avian-X Topflight Wood Duck Decoys (4 Drakes and 2 Hens) for $99 (Save $10)
- Avian-X Topflight Pintail Duck Decoys (4 Drakes and 2 Hens) for $99 (Save $20)
- Avian-X Topflight Black Duck Decoys (3 Drakes and 3 Hens) for $129 (Save $20)
- Avian-X TopFlight Mallard Duck Decoy Outfitter Pack (7 Drakes and 5 Hens) for $149 (Save $40)
- Avian-X AXP Outfitter Full-Body Mallard Duck Decoys (6 Drakes and 6 Hens) for $299 (Save $20)
Motion Decoys
- MOJO Outdoors Elite Series Mini Mallard Motorized Duck Decoy for $69 (Save $20)
- MOJO Outdoors Baby MOJO Hen and Drake Motorized Duck Decoy Combo for $79 (Save $10)
- Lucky Duck Lucky HD Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote 2.0 for $129 (Save $10)
- Higdon Outdoors XS Pulsator Mallard Drake Motorized Duck Decoy for $129 (Save $20)