Cabela’s Is Having a Huge Sale on Guns Today—These Are the Best Deals
Save hundreds on a new firearm today only
The Cabela’s Prime Day sale—a.k.a. Cabela’s 3 Days of Deals—is a great time to stock up on hunting gear at a discount. It’s also a great time to score deals on firearms. Handguns, shotguns, and rifles are all on sale right now, up to $500 off. Whether you’re in the market for a Glock pistol, a Browning shotgun, or the coveted Benelli Super Black Eagle 3, you’ll find them all at lowered prices.
Below are the best gun deals you can shop at Cabela’s right now. This sale ends tonight, Wednesday, October 11, so you just have a few more hours to take advantage of the savings.
Best Gun Deals at Cabela’s
Handguns
- Taurus G2C Semi-Auto Pistol for $239 (Save $40)
- Ruger EC9s Semi-Auto Pistol for $259 (Save $20)
- Taurus G3c Compact Semi-Auto Pistol for $279 (Save $30)
- Ruger LCP MAX Semi-Auto Pistol for $379 (Save $20)
- Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus Semi-Auto Pistol for $399 (Save $101)
- Beretta APX-A1 Full-Size Optics Ready Pistol for $399 (Save $80)
- CZ P-09 Semi-Auto Pistol for $469 (Save $100)
- Walther PPS M2 LE Semi-Auto Pistol for $479 (Save $120)
- Glock 23 Gen5 40 S&W Semi-Auto Pistol for $539 (Save $30)
- Glock 19 Gen5 Semi-Auto Pistol for $540 (Save $30)
Shotguns
- Winchester SXP Black Shadow Pump-Action Shotgun for $309 (Save $40)
- Winchester SXP Extreme Defender FDE Tactical Pump-Action Shotgun for $469 (Save $100)
- CZ Teal Over/Under Shotgun for $659 (Save $190)
- CZ Drake Over/Under Shotgun for $689 (Save $110)
- Browning Silver Field Semi-Auto Shotgun for $939 (Save $110)
- Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 Semi-Auto Shotgun for $1,499 (Save $200)
- Browning Citori Hunter Grade II Over/Under Shotgun for $1,799 (Save $350)