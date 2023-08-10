We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The annual Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic Sale has finally arrived—and with it, hundreds of amazing deals on top-rated hunting gear. Whether you want to save on a new trail camera, rangefinder, or crossbow, Cabela’s has all of the above and a whole lot more deeply discounted right now.
Below are the best deals going on at the Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic, which runs now through August 30. From a top-rated SpyPoint trail cam to the popular Vortex Diamondback binoculars, there’s something for every hunter on this list.
Best Deals at the Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic Sale
Trail Cameras
- Moultrie Micro BC42I Trail Camera Kit for $79 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint LM2 Cellular Camera for $79 (Save $20)
- Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2 Trail Camera for $99 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint FLEX G-36 Cellular Camera for $99 (Save $20)
- Tactacam Reveal X Pro Trail Camera for $129 (Save $20)
Binoculars
- Cabela’s Intensity HD Gen 2 Binoculars – 10x42mm for $149 (Save $50)
- Vortex Diamondback HD Binoculars – 10x42mm for $169 (Save $80)
- Vortex Fury Laser Rangefinder Binoculars for $999 (Save $200)
Rangefinders
- Bushnell Bone Collector 850 Rangefinder for $99 (Save $50)
- Pursuit 850 Laser Rangefinder for $99 (Save $20)
- Leupold RX-1600i TBR/W Rangefinder for $299 (Save $150)
- Sig Sauer KILO 5K Ballistic Rangefinder for $599 (Save $100)
Scopes
- Cabela’s Intensity Rifle Scope for $99 (Save $30)
- Sig Sauer Buckmasters Rifle Scope for $109 (Save $20)
- Cabela’s LR Rifle Scope for $149 (Save $50)
- Vortex Diamondback BDC Rifle Scope for $199 (Save $60)
- Vortex Razor HD Angled Spotting Scope for $749 (Save $150)
- Leupold VX-6 HD Rifle Scope for $1,599 (Save $300)
Guns
- Winchester Wildcat SR Semi-Auto Rimfire Rifle for $254 (Save $65)
- Savage Mark II FV-SR Bolt-Action Rimfire Rifle for $259 (Save $30)
- Winchester SXP Black Shadow Pump-Action Shotgun for $309 (Save $40)
- Ruger 10/22 Carbine Semi-Auto Rimfire Rifle with Viridian Scope for $369 (Save $50)
- Savage Arms AXIS II XP TrueTimber VSX Bolt-Action Rifle for $449 (Save $50)
- Tikka T3X Superlite 6.5 Creedmoor Bolt-Action Rifle for $999 (Save $100)
- Browning X-Bolt Hell’s Canyon Speed Suppressor Ready Bolt-Action Rifle for $999 (Save $170)
- Benelli LUPO Bolt-Action Rifle for $999 (Save $500)
Compound Bows and Crossbows
- Barnett Explorer Recruit XP Crossbow Package for $224 (Save $75)
- PSE Archery Stinger ATK RTS Compound Bow Package for $349 (Save $150)
- Diamond by Bowtech Edge XT Compound Bow Package for $399 (Save $30)
- CenterPoint Wrath 430 Crossbow Package with Silent Crank for $649 (Save $100)
- Wicked Ridge Raider 400 with ACUdraw De-Cock Crossbow Package for $849 (Save $50)
- TenPoint Viper S400 Crossbow Package for $1,199 (Save $500)
Archery Accessories
- BlackOut Gator Mechanical Broadhead for $15 (Save $15)
- Tru-Fire Smoke Buckle Foldback Bow Release for $29 (Save $30)
- Carbon Express Piledriver 20″ Crossbow Bolt for $29 (Save $20)
- BlackOut 6-Sided Foam Archery Target for $79 (Save $20)