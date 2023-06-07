The 75 Best Deals at the Cabela’s Father’s Day Sale
Grab a gift for Dad or something for yourself at a deep discount
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Summer is here and it’s time to celebrate dads everywhere with Father’s Day. However, if your dad is anything like mine, he’s nearly impossible to shop for. Fortunately for hunters, anglers, hikers, and outdoor lovers, the Cabela’s Father’s Day sale has finally arrived. And this year there are some awesome deals on all sorts of hunting, fishing, and camping gear for the guy who you thought had everything.
We combed through the sale and picked out the must-haves that will show your dad how much you care—or make for a great gift for yourself. Below are the best deals at the Cabela’s Father’s Day sale running now through June 18.
Hunting Gear
- Plano Protector Compact Bow Case for $30 (Save $15)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera for $80 (Save up to $20)
- Spypoint Link-Micro-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $130 (Save $40)
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $149 (Save up to $100)
- Cabela’s Endure Ready to Hunt Compound Bow Package for $299 (Save $80)
- Barnett XP400 Crossbow Package for $399 (Save $100)
- Wicked Ridge M-370 Crossbow Package for $499 (Save $300)
Fishing Gear
- Bass Pro Shops Advanced Anglers II Large Tackle System for $45 (Save up to $24)
- Bass Pro Shops Advanced Anglers II Backpack for $59 (Save $30)
- Bass Pro Shops Folding Fillet Table for $59 (Save $20)
- Abu Garcia Revo SX Baitcast reel for $119 (Save $50)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Spinning combo for $99 (Save $20)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme XML Baitcast Combo for $99 (Save $80)
- Bubba 110V Electric Fillet Knife for $111 (Save $28)
- Lew’s Custom XP Speed Spinning Combo for $129 (Save $40)
- Bubba Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife for $135 (Save $34)
- Lew’s Custom XP Baitcast Combo for $149 (Save $40)
- Bubba Pro Series Lithium-Ion Electric Fillet Knife for $175 (Save $44)
Fish Finders
- Garmin ECHOMAP UHD Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo with Transducer for $699 (Save $350)
- Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 94sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo with Transducer for $799 (Save $350)
- Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 106sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo with Transducer for $999 (Save $1,000)
Guns
- Winchester SXP Black Shadow Pump-Action Shotgun for $299 (Save up to $50)
- Henry Classic Lever-Action Rimfire Rifle for $329 (Save $40)
- Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Pistol for $374 (Save up to $75)
- Mossberg International Silver Reserve Over-Under Shotgun for $519 (Save $100)
- Sig Sauer P320 RXP Compact Pistol with Optic for $699 (Save $180)
- Kimber Custom LW Black 1911 Pistol for $724 (Save $75)
Knives & Multi-Tools
- Gerber Pledge Folding Knife for $19 (Save $5)
- Kershaw RJ Tactical 3.0 Assisted Opening Folding Knife for $29 (Save $8)
- Kershaw Cryo Assisted Opening Drop Point Folding Knife for $34 (Save $5)
- Gerber Quadrant Folding Knife with Bamboo Grip for $35 (Save $10)
- Gerber Ultimate Survival Fixed Blade Knife with Sheath for $39 (Save $10)
- Gerber Truss Multi-Tool for $39 (Save $10)
- Columbia River Knife & Tool Carson Tactical Folding Knife for $64 (Save $15)
Camping Gear
- Streamlight Macrostream USB EDC Flashlight for $47 (Save $12)
- Bass Pro Shops Eclipse Magnum Director Chair with Side Table for $59 (Save $10)
- Bass Pro Shops Eclipse Voyager 8-Person Dome Tent for $139 (Save $60)
- Cabela’s West Wind 6-Person Dome Tent for $249 (Save $50)
- Cabela’s Big Country 6-Person Cabin Tent for $299 (Save $200)
Watches
- Garmin Instinct GPS Smartwatch for $189 (Save $60)
- Garmin Instinct 2 GPS Smartwatch for $249 (Save $100)
- Garmin Fenix 7 Multisport GPS Smartwatch for $499 (Save $200)
- Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar Edition GPS Smartwatch for $499 (Save $450)
Cooking & Grilling
- Igloo Cool 48 Cooler for $24 (Save $15)
- Igloo Polar 120 Cooler for $74 (Save $25)
- Uncle Buck’s 6-Quart Ice Cream Maker for $79 (Save $20)
- Camp Chef Propane Oven and Stove for $219 (Save $110)
- Cabela’s 4-Burner Gas Griddle for $249 (Save $100)
- Cabela’s Deluxe 4-Burner Event Grill for $249 (Save $100)
- Weber Q 1200 Propane Tabletop Grill for $259 (Save $50)
- Weber Spirit III E-210 Two-Burner Propane Grill for $449 (Save $150)
- Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill for $699 (Save $200)
- Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill for $899 (Save $100)
Clothing
- RedHead Seersucker Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt for $14 (Save up to $12)
- RedHead Nylon Shorts for $19 (Save $5)
- RedHead Spring River Vented Back Short Sleeve Shirt for $21 (Save up to $6)
- Columbia PFG Backcast III Water Shorts for $25 (Save $10)
- RedHead Wrinkle-Free Plaid Short Sleeve Shirt for $27 (Save up to $10)
- Under Armour Iso-Chill Shore Break Long Sleeve Shirt for $29 (Save up to $10)
- Under Armour Drift Tide 2.0 Short Sleeve Shirt for $32 (Save $12)
- Columbia super Terminal Tackle Vent Long-sleeve Shirt for $40 (Save $14)
- Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Shorts for $40 (Save $14)
- World Wide Sportsman Seacrest Print Short Sleeve Button-Down shirt for $50 (Save up to $15)
Footwear
- Redhead XTR Camo Moc Slip-On Shoes for $24 (Save $10)
- World Wide Sportsman Nantucket III Slip-On Boat shoes for $36 (Save $13)
- World Wide Sportsman Ridgeway Water Shoes for $39 (Save $10)
- Teva Minam Sandals for $49 (Save $10)
- Crocs All-Terrain TrueTimber Clogs for $54 (Save $5)
- Teva Flintwood Water Shoes for $54 (Save $10)
- RedHead RCT Warrior Ultra Mil-Spec Tactical Boots for $87 (Save $22)
- Ascend Approach II Waterproof Hiking Shoes for $89 (Save $20)