Cabela’s Is Having a Massive Sale on Guns and Ammo Right Now
Get up to 45% firearms and ammunition from some of our favorite brands, including Glock, Browning, and Hornady
Whether you want to add a new firearm to your collection or stock up on ammo, Cabela’s is one of the best places to shop for both online. And right now, the outdoor retailer is having a huge sale on guns and ammo ahead of the 2024 hunting seasons. Get as much as $680 off shotguns, handguns, and rifles from top names like Glock, Savage Arms, and Winchester. Plus, save up to 45 percent on ammo for all of the above.
Below we’ve scoured the site to find some of the best deals going on at the Cabela’s Ready Aim Save sale, including a Ruger semi-auto pistol for under $300 and 35 percent off the popular Browning X-Bolt Pro rifle. Don’t wait to take advantage of the discounts—the sale only lasts a few more days, or while supplies last.
Best Deals on Firearms and Ammo at Cabela’s
Handguns
- Ruger Security-9 Semi-Auto Pistol for $294 (Save $65)
- Ruger LC9s Semi-Auto Pistol for $299 (Save $50)
- Taurus Judge Double-Action Revolver for $469 (Save $30)
- Canik TP9SFX Semi-Auto Pistol with Full Accessory Pack for $499 (Save $50)
- Glock 19 Gen5 Semi-Auto Pistol for $540 (Save $30)
- Walther PDP Full-Size Optic-Ready Semi-Auto Pistol for $599 (Save $50)
- Sig Sauer P320 RXZP Full-Size Semi-Auto Pistol with RomeoZero Pro Optic for $599 (Save $100)
- Kimber K6s Double-Action Revolver for $969 (Save $590)
- Walther Q5 Match Steel Frame Pro Semi-Auto Pistol for $1,099 (Save $450)
Shotguns
- Winchester SXP Field Pump-Action Shotgun for $309 (Save $60)
- Winchester SXP Defender Pump-Action Shotgun for $329 (Save $30)
- TriStar Viper G2 Turkey Semi-Auto Shotgun for $499 (Save $130)
- Stoeger M3500 Walnut Semi-Auto Shotgun for $549 (Save $179)
- CZ Bobwhite G2 Double-Trigger Side-by-Side Shotgun for $689 (Save $70)
- CZ Drake Over/Under Shotgun for $739 (Save $70)
- Browning Citori Gran Lightning Over/Under Shotgun for $2,899 (Save $300)
Rifles
- Remington 783 Synthetic Bolt-Action Rifle for $399 (Save $50)
- Savage Arms AXIS II XP TrueTimber VSX Bolt-Action Rifle for $429 (Save $70)
- Ruger American Rifle Ranch Bolt-Action Rifle for $499 (Save $50)
- CZ 600 Alpha Bolt-Action Rifle for $649 (Save $100)
- Franchi Momentum Elite Bolt-Action Rifle for $699 (Save $200)
- Savage Arms 110 Tactical Bolt-Action Centerfire Rifle for $699 (Save $100)
- Savage 110 Magpul Hunter Bolt-Action Rifle for $799 (Save $100)
- Browning X-Bolt Pro Bolt-Action Rifle for $1,399 (Save $680)
- Browning X-Bolt Hell’s Canyon Long Range McMillan Bolt-Action Rifle for $1,699 (Save $200)
Ammunition
- Blazer Brass 9mm Luger 115 Grain Handgun Ammo for $15 (Save $4)
- CCI Blazer Brass 9mm Luger 124 Grain Handgun Ammo for $15 (Save $5)
- Hornady V-Max Rifle Bullets for $18 (Save $7)
- Winchester .45 ACP 230 Grain FMJ Centerfire Handgun Ammo for $19 (Save $15)
- Federal Champion BYOB .22 LR 36 Grain Rimfire Ammo for $29 (Save $10)
- Hornady Varmint Express .22-250 Remington 55 Grain Centerfire Rifle Ammo for $30 (Save $5)
- Remington Thunderbolt .22 LR 40 Grain Lead Round Nose Rimfire Ammo for $39 (Save $5)