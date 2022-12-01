We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Just because Black Friday may be over doesn’t mean all of the amazing sales are. Right now through December 7 at Cabela’s, you can save 40% on select hunting gear and apparel as part of the Cabela’s Fill Your Sleigh Sale. You’ll find great deals on some of our experts’ favorite products, including trail cameras, binoculars, scopes, and rangefinders. You can even save up to $100 on compound bows and crossbows if you’re into archery.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best Cabela’s deals going on right now. You only have a week to shop, so don’t hesitate.
Trail Cameras
- Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-LTE Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $40)
- Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $79.99 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $50)
- SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $129.98 (Save $40)
Optics
- Pursuit 850 Laser Rangefinder for $99.98 (Save $20)
- Vortex Intrepid 1000 Rangefinder for $149.98 (Save $30)
- Cabela’s LR Rifle Scope for $149.98 (Save $50)
- Vortex Diamondback HD Binoculars – 10x42mm for $179.98 (Save $70)
Archery Deals
- BlackOut Pursuit RTH Compound Bow Package for $399.98 (Save $100)
- Excalibur TwinStrike Crossbow Package for $1,699.97 (Save $300)
Waterfowl Gear
- MOJO Outdoors Baby MOJO Hen and Drake Motorized Duck Decoy Combo for $69.98 (Save $20)
- Northern Flight Mobile Elite Layout Blind for $119.98 (Save $30)
- Northern Flight Full-Body Canada Goose Decoys for $129.98 (Save $40)
Boots and Apparel
- RedHead Bull Creek Long-Sleeve Shirt Jacket for $29.98 (Save $10)
- Cabela’s Space Rain Full-Zip Jacket for $39.97 (Save $50)
- Cabela’s Quiet Pack Rain Pants for $129.97 (Save $60)
- Cabela’s Quiet Pack Rain Jacket for $149.97 (Save $50)
- Rocky Mountain Stalker Pro Waterproof Hunting Boots for $154.98 (Save $52)
- LaCrosse AeroHead Sport 7mm TrueTimber Hunting Boots for $169.98 (Save $70)
- Cabela’s 4MOST DRY-PLUS Breathable Chest Hunting Waders for $224.98 (Save $35)