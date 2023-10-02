The 35 Best Deals at Cabela’s Massive Hunting Season Sale
Save up to 50% on optics, trail cameras, crossbows, and more right now
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
With fall well underway, so is the big Cabela’s Huntin’ Season sale. During the massive annual sale, you can get up to 50 percent off top-rated hunting gear from brands like Leupold, Vortex, SpyPoint, and Sitka. You can even save up to $500 on crossbows from Wicked Ridge and CenterPoint or rifles and shotguns from the likes of Browning and Benelli.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your binoculars, scope, trail camera, or tree stand, we’ve rounded up all the best Cabela’s deals going on right now. These are the best prices you’ll find ahead of Black Friday, so grab them while you can. The sale lasts through Wednesday, October 4.
Best Deals at the Cabela’s Huntin’ Season Sale
Trail Cameras
- SpyPoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $89 (Save $60)
- SpyPoint Flex G-36 Cell Camera for $99 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint Link-Micro-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $129 (Save $40)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro Cellular Trail Camera for $159 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint Flex-S Cell Camera for $169 (Save $20)
Optics
Binoculars
- Bushnell PowerView 2 Porro Prism Binoculars for $47 (Save $13)
- Vortex Diamondback Binoculars for $144 (Save $85)
- Leupold BX-4 Pro Guide HD Binoculars for $499 (Save $100)
- Vortex Razor HD Binoculars for $849 (Save $150)
- Zeiss Conquest HD Binoculars for $999 (Save $50)
- Vortex Fury Laser Rangefinder Binoculars for $1,019 (Save $180)
Scopes
- Cabela’s Intensity Rifle Scope for $99 (Save $30)
- Vortex Diamondback Rifle Scope for $212 (Save $40)
- Vortex Strike Eagle 1x Rifle Scope for $339 (Save $60)
- Leupold VX-3HD Rifle Scope for $399 (Save $100)
- Leupold VX-5 HD Rifle Scope for $999 (Save $100)
Crossbows
- CenterPoint Sniper XT390 Crossbow Package for $249 (Save $80)
- CenterPoint Amped 425 Crossbow Package with Silent Crank for $419 (Save $50)
- Wicked Ridge M-370 Crossbow Package for $499 (Save $300)
- Excalibur TwinStrike Crossbow Package for $1,499 (Save $500)
Firearms
- Winchester Wildcat Semi-Auto Rimfire Rifle for $229 (Save $20)
- Henry Classic Lever-Action Rimfire Rifle for $349 (Save $30)
- Winchester SXP Extreme Defender FDE Tactical Pump-Action Shotgun for $469 (Save $100)
- CZ Teal Over/Under Shotgun for $659 (Save $190)
- Tikka T3X Superlite Bolt-Action Rifle for $949 (Save $70)
- Browning X-Bolt Hell’s Canyon Speed Suppressor-Ready Bolt-Action Rifle for $1,099 (Save $100)
- Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 Semi-Auto Shotgun for $1,499 (Save $200)
Tree Stands
- Big Game Striker XL Ladder Stand for $139 (Save $30)
- Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand for $159 (Save $30)
- Hawk Big Denali 1.5 Ladder Stand for $179 (Save $20)
- Summit Viper SD Ultra Climbing Treestand for $289 (Save $40)