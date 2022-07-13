Mid-year sales seem to be getting bigger and bigger each year—as retailers like Cabela’s and Bass Pro try to keep pace with America’s favorite e-commerce company, whom we covered yesterday. This space race to the biggest discount does mean great discounts for you, the consumer, and Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops “Legendary Savings” event has one of our favorite products at a discount.

The Tactacam Reveal XB is on sale for $119.97—20% off its regular price. The XB is the slightly higher-end version of the Tactacam Reveal X, our favorite trail camera and one we have covered extensively. In short, the Reveal XB is a step up from the X because it can run on either AT&T or Verizon sim cards. The Reveal X would make you choose between the two providers at checkout.

What does this mean? Essentially, you can switch out providers based on where you are. If you’re on private property, you probably know which cell service you want, but for anyone else, determining what carrier might be better where is a bit of a guessing game. With the XB, pack a pair of SIM cards (one Verizon, the other AT&T) and choose which you use based on who is getting the best coverage. Between the two, you’ll be covered just about anywhere in the U.S.

For the hardware of the Reveal XB, you get a nice 80-foot No Glow infrared flash, a sub-half-second trigger, an IP66 weatherproof rating, and a built-in GPS to track the camera’s location. You also have the flexibility to shoot in 24MP, 16MP, 12MP, or 8MP. Then, when connected to Tacatacam’s app, everything gets sent straight to your phone. From the app, you can check the battery, view shots as they come in, take video or photo, and organize your captures into folders.

The Reveal XB does not come with anything but the trail cam, so to get started you’ll also need a memory card, SIM card (Verizon and/or AT&T), and 12 AA batteries (buy rechargeable AAs, if you want to save money in the long run).