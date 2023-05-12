The Best Early Deals at the Cabela’s Memorial Day Sale 2023
Let the holiday savings on outdoor gear begin
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Memorial Day 2023 may still be a few weeks away but plenty of retailers have started releasing early Memorial Day deals—including Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops. While the best deals are still to come, there are some great discounts already going on. From hunting and fishing gear to camping essentials, we’ve rounded up some of the best early deals at the Cabela’s Memorial Day sale 2023 right now.
Cabela’s Memorial Day Hunting Deals
- Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand for $160 (Save $30)
- Garmin Sport PRO Dog Training Device Collar and Handheld Transmitter Bundle for $250 (Save $50)
- Barnett XP400 Crossbow Package for $400 (Save $100)
- Wicked Ridge M-370 Crossbow Package for $500 (Save $300)
Trail Camera Deals
- Moultrie BC-900i 30MP Trail Camera Kit for $70 (Save $30)
- SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-LTE Cellular Trail Camera for $70 (Save $50)
- Spypoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $90 (Save $60)
Cabela’s Memorial Day Fishing Deals
- Penn Fierce III Spinning Reel for $60 (Save $35)
- Penn Fierce III Spinning Combo for $60 (Save $55)
- Plano Guide Series 2.0 Tackle Bag for $68 (Save $18)
- Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier Baitcast Reel for $70 (Save $30)
- Lew’s Custom Speed Stick Spinning Rod for $140 (Save $20)
- Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra Chartplotter/Fish Finder Combo for $1,599 (Save $950)
Cabela’s Memorial Day Camping & Outdoors Deals
- Cabela’s Coldsnap Latch Cooler for $120 (Save $50)
- Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler for $130 (Save $45)
- Coleman Blue Springs 8-Person Family Tent for $140 (Save $80)
- Garmin Instinct GPS Smartwatch for $180 (Save $70)
- Cabela’s West Wind 6-Person Dome Tent for $250 (Save $50)
- Cabela’s 4-Burner Gas Griddle for $300 (Save $50)