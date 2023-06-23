We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you want to smoke a whole chicken, pork tenderloin, or beef brisket, a pellet grill can do it all—and a whole lot more. But what if you don’t want to spend thousands on the top-of-the-line Traeger Timberline? Fortunately for anyone looking to invest in a brand new pellet grill—or a propane griddle—on a budget, Cabela’s just came out with its first-ever line of pellet grills and griddles.

Below are all the must-know details of the new Cabela’s pellet grills and griddle. You can currently get them shipped directly to your home or to your nearest Cabela’s—just in time for summer, a.k.a. peak grilling season.

With an impressive 811 square inches of cooking area, the Cabela’s Pro Series pellet grill has 31 more square inches than the Traeger Pro 780—yet costs $300 less. A pretty good deal, if we’ve seen one. Like the Traeger, it connects to WiFi so you can control the pellet grill from anywhere via the app. You can customize the smoke setting, adjust the temperature, or bookmark recipes (along with a whole lot more).

It can get up to 450 degrees F and has a “slide and sear” component that allows you access to direct heat, meaning you can get those coveted sear marks that you can’t achieve in a traditional pellet smoker. It boasts a 22-pound capacity hopper along with an easy cleanup system for when you’re finished.

If you want an even more budget-friendly pellet grill—and don’t care about WiFi connectivity and remote control—the Cabela’s Deluxe 24 Pellet Grill is a great choice. It’s smaller but the 570 square inches of cook space is plenty of room to smoke a few racks of ribs for the family. Between the digital control panel and electric auto-start ignition, it’s easy and quick to start up and heat up (it ranges from 160 to 450 degrees F), and it has a roomy 18-pound capacity hopper for your pellets.

Not to be outdone, Cabela’s also came out with its own griddle. Think of it like the wildly popular Blackstone, but much more affordable. Propane-powered, it has 775 square inches of cook space, four stainless steel burners you can control independently, and an impressive 52,000 BTU of power.

Plus, it comes with a steel lid to keep it protected, a steel stand, and a bunch of extras, like a removable side shelf, tool hooks, and even a paper towel holder. The griddle is easy to remove from the included stand, making it a great camping griddle as well.