The 36 Best Deals at the Massive Cabela’s Prime Day Sale 2023
Get up to 50% off hunting gear—including trail cams, knives, and optics—right now
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon isn’t the only retailer with a mega October Prime Day. Cabela’s is holding its own competing Prime Day sale—and there are hundreds of incredible deals on hunting gear to be had. You can save up to 50 percent off top brands like Leupold, Vortex, and Bushnell now through Wednesday, October 11.
Whether you want a new Sitka jacket, a SpyPoint cellular trail camera, or a CRKT pocket knife for the field, you’ll find it at discounted prices right now. Below are the best hunting deals at the Cabela’s Prime Day sale 2023. We’ll keep updating this list, so check back for more savings over the next 48 hours.
Best Cabela’s Deals Right Now
Trail Cameras
- SpyPoint LM2 Cellular Camera for $69 (Save $30)
- SpyPoint Flex G-36 Cell Camera for $99 (Save $20)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera Kit for $119 (Save $10)
- SpyPoint Link-Micro-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $129 (Save $40)
- Bushnell CelluCore 24 Cellular Trail Camera for $129 (Save $50)
- SpyPoint Flex-S Cell Camera for $169 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint Flex G-36 Cell Camera (2-Pack) for $189 (Save $40)
Scopes
- Leupold VX-3HD Rifle Scope for $399 (Save $100)
- Vortex Razor HD 16-48×65 Angled Spotting Scope for $679 (Save $620)
- Burris Eliminator III Laser Scope for $999 (Save $100)
- Burris Eliminator IV LaserScope for $1,099 (Save $670)
Binoculars
- Bushnell PowerView 2 Porro Prism Binoculars for $47 (Save $13)
- Vortex Diamondback Binoculars for $139 (Save $90)
- Leupold BX-4 Pro Guide HD Binoculars for $499 (Save $100)
Tree Stands
- Big Game Striker XL Ladder Stand for $119 (Save $50)
- Big Game Guardian XLT 2-Person Ladder Stand for $129 (Save $20)
- Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand for $159 (Save $30)
- Hawk Big Denali 1.5 Ladder Stand for $189 (Save $10)
- Muddy The Stronghold 1.5 Ladder Stand for $219 (Save $30)
- Hawk Big Denali 2-Man Ladder Stand for $299 (Save $30)
Knives and Tools
- SOG Pro 6.0 4-Piece Knife Kit for $19 (Save $30)
- CRKT Minimalist Bowie Knife for $24 (Save $10)
- CRKT Lucas Burnley Drop Point Folding Knife for $24 (Save $6)
- CRKT Carson M16-14SFG Tactical Folding Knife for $64 (Save $15)
Decoys
- Northern Flight Big Spread Life-Size Mallard Duck Decoys (6 Drakes, 6 Hens) for $44 (Save $15)
- MOJO Outdoors Baby MOJO Hen and Drake Motorized Duck Decoy Combo for $79 (Save $10)
- Avian-X Topflight Wood Duck Decoys (4 Drakes, 2 Hens) for $99 (Save $10)
- Lucky Duck Lucky HD Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote 2.0 for $129 (Save $10)
- Avian-X TopFlight Mallard Duck Decoy Outfitter Pack (7 Drakes, 5 Hens) for $149 (Save $40)
Crossbows
- CenterPoint Sniper XT390 Crossbow Package for $299 (Save $30)
- Excalibur TwinStrike Crossbow Package for $1,499 (Save $500)
Waders and Hunting Apparel
- Cabela’s Instinct Grindstone Pants w/ 4Most and Scentinel for $59 (Save $40)
- ScentLok Savanna Aero Crosshair Pants for $99 (Save $40)
- Cabela’s SuperMag Chest Waders for Men for $179 (Save $60)
- Sitka Mountain Jacket for $179 (Save $119)
- Sitka Delta Wading Jacket for $249 (Save $199)
- Sitka Jetstream Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper Jacket for $261 (Save $87)