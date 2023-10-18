We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Duck season might have already started across most of the country, but there’s still time to add to your gear arsenal. Right now, Cabela’s is offering up to 20 percent off waterfowl gear—everything from decoys and blinds to lanyards and marsh seats.

Arguably the best deal of the sale is $40 off a 12-pack of Avian-X TopFlight Flocked Mallard decoys, which includes seven drakes with flocked heads and five hens with multiple body positions and realistic paint schemes. I’ve been hunting over these dekes for years, and they’re the best I’ve ever used.

Hunters can also save on the Lucky Duck HD decoy. This has been my go-to spinner decoy for as long as I can remember, and it hasn’t let me down. The 6V battery holds an impressive charge, and the decoy is easy to control from the blind with a remote.

Below, we’ve rounded up the rest of the best deals at the Cabela’s waterfowl hunting sale, which only runs for a few more days. Don’t hesitate to take advantage of these discounts on a variety of decoys, blind bags, layouts, marsh seats, and other must-have equipment.

Best Cabela’s Waterfowl Migration Deals

Decoys

Motion Decoys

Miscellaneous Waterfowl Gear