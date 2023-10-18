The 18 Best Deals at Cabela’s Waterfowl Hunting Sale
Gear up for duck season with these great deals on decoys, layouts, and more
Duck season might have already started across most of the country, but there’s still time to add to your gear arsenal. Right now, Cabela’s is offering up to 20 percent off waterfowl gear—everything from decoys and blinds to lanyards and marsh seats.
Arguably the best deal of the sale is $40 off a 12-pack of Avian-X TopFlight Flocked Mallard decoys, which includes seven drakes with flocked heads and five hens with multiple body positions and realistic paint schemes. I’ve been hunting over these dekes for years, and they’re the best I’ve ever used.
Hunters can also save on the Lucky Duck HD decoy. This has been my go-to spinner decoy for as long as I can remember, and it hasn’t let me down. The 6V battery holds an impressive charge, and the decoy is easy to control from the blind with a remote.
Below, we’ve rounded up the rest of the best deals at the Cabela’s waterfowl hunting sale, which only runs for a few more days. Don’t hesitate to take advantage of these discounts on a variety of decoys, blind bags, layouts, marsh seats, and other must-have equipment.
Best Cabela’s Waterfowl Migration Deals
Decoys
- Northern Flight Big Spread Life-Size Mallard Duck Decoys for $45.98 (Save $15)
- Avian-X TopFlight Mallard Decoys for $150 (Save $40)
- Northern Flight Full Body Mallard II Duck Decoys for $100 (Save $10)
- Northern Flight Floater Canada Goose Decoys for $80 (Save $10)
- Northern Flight Full-Body Canada Goose Decoys for $150 (Save $20)
- Northern Flight Green-Winged Teal Duck Decoys for $40 (Save $5)
- Avian-X Topflight Green Winged Teal Decoys for $60 (Save $10)
- Avian-X Topflight Wood Decoys for $100 (Save $10)
Motion Decoys
- Lucky Duck HD Spinner for $130 (Save $10)
- Higdon Outdoors XS Pulsator Mallard Drake Motorized Decoy for $130 (Save $20)
- Mojo Outdoors Baby Hen and Drake Decoy Combo for $80 (Save $10)
Miscellaneous Waterfowl Gear
- Northern Flight Deluxe Swivel Stool for $50 (Save $5)
- Northern Flight Mobile Elite Layout Blind for $130 (Save $20)
- Northern Flight Floating Sleeve Gun Case for $20 (Save $5)
- Northern Flight Braided 8 Loop Duck Call Lanyard for $15 (Save $5)
- Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Propane Heater for $80 (Save $10)
- Northern Flight Walk-In Blind Bag for $55 (Save $25)