In the world of camping stoves, while there are a bunch of great options, few are as popular as the Camp Chef Everest Stove. With a classic design and powerful burners, it has nearly 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon—and right now, it’s $43 off during this early Memorial Day grill sale. It’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the Camp Chef stove.

The Camp Chef Everest is lightweight and portable yet powerful enough to cook up an entire meal for the campsite in minutes thanks to its 20,000 BTU burners. Made of durable stainless steel with a matchless ignition, the two-burner camp stove is easy to turn on—just press a button—even in the windiest of conditions. It also has adjustable heat controls, a carry handle for toting around, and a three-sided wind shield.

“If you’re looking for a 2-burner propane stove that has excellent flame control for simmering or cooking delicate foods, this is the best you’re going to find,” one reviewer raved. “It also happens to be one of the most powerful (twin 20,000 BTU burners!), so it’s also ideal for those who want a rapid boiling stove. There is nothing else that comes close.”

Don’t wait to shop this limited-time only deal. It’s the perfect time to grab a fantastic camp stove at a discount before your summer adventures.