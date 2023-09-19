We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re camping, backpacking, or staking out overnight in your hunting blind, you’ll need some sort of hands-free light source overnight. Enter these LE Lepro LED camping light bulbs, which are currently on sale at Amazon for 25 percent off. You can get a 4-pack for less than $15 right now.

The battery-powered camping lights weigh under 2 ounces, so they’re easy to toss in your backpack without adding a bunch of weight to your load. They have three lighting modes—daylight, soft white, and bright white—and can run for up to 10 hours on the low setting. Don’t be fooled by their small size, either. These bulbs are incredibly bright for being so tiny—up to 140 lumens. The hook is very secure, so you can hang it as a tent light or attach it to your pack as an on-the-go flashlight alternative.

This is a limited-time deal, so don’t hesitate to add a pack or two of these water-resistant camping lights to your cart. You’ll be happy you did.