We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve been wanting to add to your Carhartt collection, now may be the perfect time to do so. This week at Amazon, a bunch of Carhartt gear is up to 25% off. You can find men’s and women’s apparel—including T-shirts, sweatshirts, work pants, and shorts—starting as low as just $22.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirt SEE IT

Below are the best Carhartt deals to shop at Amazon this weekend, from the classic Carhartt pocket tee to a pair of rugged ripstop work pants.

Best Carhartt Deals

Men’s Shirts

Men’s Pants and Shorts

Women’s Shirts

Women’s Leggings