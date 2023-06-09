Carhartt Is Secretly Having a Massive Sale at Amazon Right Now
Grab Carhartt apparel starting at just $22
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’ve been wanting to add to your Carhartt collection, now may be the perfect time to do so. This week at Amazon, a bunch of Carhartt gear is up to 25% off. You can find men’s and women’s apparel—including T-shirts, sweatshirts, work pants, and shorts—starting as low as just $22.
Below are the best Carhartt deals to shop at Amazon this weekend, from the classic Carhartt pocket tee to a pair of rugged ripstop work pants.
Best Carhartt Deals
Men’s Shirts
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt for $22 (Save $8)
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt for $26 (Save $9)
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve Pocket Polo for $29 (Save $10)
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Mock-Neck T-Shirt for $29 (Save $10)
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Shirt for $37 (Save $12)
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Lightweight Crewneck Sweatshirt for $41 (Save $14)
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Lightweight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt for $44 (Save $15)
Men’s Pants and Shorts
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Ripstop Cargo Work Short for $41 (Save $13)
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Ripstop Cargo Work Pant for $48 (Save $16)
Women’s Shirts
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Midweight Pocket T-Shirt for $22 (Save $7)
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Lightweight Sweatshirt for $41 (Save $14)