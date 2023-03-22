We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Mar 22, 2023

Now that it’s officially spring, it’s time to think about warmer weather activities—like camping. And for that, you’ll need a quality camping tent. While Coleman tents are known for being budget-friendly, right now they’re even more affordable during their big outdoor sale on Amazon. From a lightweight backpacking tent to a massive 10-person cabin tent, you can save up to $150 on Coleman tents this week only.

Our hiking and camping expert, Meg Carney, is a big fan of the brand. “Coleman tents are the ideal purchase for beginner or budget campers that only need to use the tent a few times a year,” she says. “The durability and weight of Coleman tents make them best suited for car camping and family camping.”

Below we’ve found the best Coleman tent deals on Amazon. These won’t last long, so don’t hesitate to snag one for summer camping while you can.

The Best Coleman Tent Deals on Amazon