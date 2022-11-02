Save Up to 50% at Columbia’s Early Black Friday Sale
Get your holiday shopping done ahead of the rush with deals on outdoor apparel and gear
These days, sales are creeping further and further ahead of the traditional start of the holiday shopping season—which isn’t necessarily a bad thing because the early Columbia Black Friday sale is one we love. We’ve already covered pre Black Friday Deals on trail cams, as well as offerings from retailers like Cabela’s and Bass Pro.
The early Black Friday Sale at Columbia is a true Black Friday-style sale, with plenty of deals reaching the 50% off mark. If you’re looking for gifts for outdoors enthusiasts—from hikers to backpackers to campers—you’ll find them here, and you’ll even find a few bits of gear for the diehard angler in your life.
The sale runs now through November 20, 2022. Here are some of our favorite deals you can shop while it lasts.
Men’s Jackets
- Tipton Peak Insulated Jacket for $79.98 (Save $80.02)
- Winter Warmth Heavyweight Fleece for $42.50 (Save $42.50)
- Watertight Rain Jacket for $69.99 (Save $30)
- Lake 22 Down Jacket for $119.99 (Save $60)
Women’s Jackets
- Arcadia Rain Jacket for $69.99 (Save $30)
- Golden Grove Full-Zip Fleece for $42.50 (Save $42.50)
Baselayers
- Women’s Omni-Heat Heavyweight Long Sleeve Top for $48.75 (Save $16.25)
- Women’s Heavyweight Tights for $48.75 (Save $16.25)
- Women’s Midweight Long Sleeve Top for $35.00 (Save $15)
- Men’s Omni-Heat Midweight Long Sleeve Top for $34.98 (Save $20.02)
- Men’s Omni-Heat Tights for $34.98 (Save $20.02)
Accessories
- PFG Beanie for $14.98 (Save $15.02)
- Three-Piece Dry Bag Set for $12.50 (Save $12.50)
- Men’s Moisture Control Crew Socks for $12.99 (Save $11.01)
Men’s Fishing Shirts
- PFG Bahama Long Sleeve for $27.48 (Save $27.52)
- PFG Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve for $19.98 (Save 15.02)
- PFG Terminal Tackle Hoodie – Black Heather for $22.48 (Save $22.52)
- PFG Tamiami Long Sleeve for $29.98 (Save $30.02)
Women’s Fishing Shirts
- PFG Tamiami Long Sleeve for $36.98 (Save $13.02)
- PFG Bahama Long Sleeve for $36.98 (Save $13.02)
- PFG Tidal Tee Long Sleeve for $25.98 (Save $9.02)