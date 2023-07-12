Get Up To 50% Off Costa Sunglasses During Prime Day
Snag a pair of Costas at one of the lowest prices we've seen
Costa sunglasses are some of the best out there, especially for fishing, boating, and other water sports. And right, the popular polarized sunglasses are massively on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023. You can get up to $141 off a new pair of some of the brand’s top-rated styles, including the Reefton and Rincon.
Below are the best Prime Day deals on Costa sunglasses right now. These end tonight, so don’t hesitate to add them to your cart ASAP.
Best Deals on Costa Sunglasses
- Costa Del Mar Remora Round Sunglasses for $95 (Save $96)
- Costa Del Mar Fantail Rectangular Sunglasses for $104 (Save $10)
- Costa Del Mar Cat Cay Rectangular Sunglasses for $114 (Save $77)
- Costa Del Mar Paunch Square Sunglasses for $116 (Save $75)
- Costa Del Mar Reefton Rectangular Sunglasses for $120 (Save $93)
- Costa Del Mar Tuna Alley Rectangular Sunglasses for $132 (Save $141)
- Costa Del Mar Rincon Rectangular Sunglasses for $139 (Save $114)
- Costa Del Mar Rinconcito Rectangular Sunglasses for $142 (Save $8)