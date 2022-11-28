90+ Best Cyber Monday Camping Deals of 2022
Prep for your next outdoor adventure with these awesome sales
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon, Backcountry, Cabela’s, and other well-known outdoor retailers are all running their best camping deals for a few select days during their 2022 Cyber Monday sales. Invest in some new camping gear for your upcoming trips, or get a jump on holiday gifts for the adventurers on your shopping list. Organized by type of gear, we found the best Cyber Monday camping deals on outdoor equipment including tents, camp stoves, and hiking backpacks. Check back for updates during the day, so you don’t miss the deal you’re looking to buy.
Sitewide Sales
- Up to 40% off White Duck Tents
- 25% off sitewide BioLite Headlamps
- 50% off AllTrails Pro
- 50% off ISLE Paddle Boards
Camping Stove Deals
- Coleman Gas Camping Grill/Stove | Tabletop Propane 2 in 1 Grill/Stove for $104.99 (save $30)
- Coleman Gas Stove | Portable Bottletop Propane Camp Stove with Adjustable Burner for $27.99 (save $12)
- Coleman Triton+—2 Burner Propane Gas Camping Stove for $53.19 (save $56.80)
- Coleman Classic Camping Stove—3 Burner Camping Stove for $88.16 (save $81.83)
- Coleman Camping Stove—Fold N Go Propane Camping Stove for $65.04 (save $69.95)
- Coleman Portable Butane Stove for $21.29 (save $13.70)
- VIVOHOME Double Burner Stove, Heavy Duty Outdoor Dual Propane for $127.99 (save $32)
- BioLite Campstove 2 Wood Burning Electricity Generating & USB Charging Camp Stove for $112.46 (save $37.49)
- BioLite Campstove 2 Wood Burning Camp Stove Complete Kit for $187.46 (save $62.49)
- BioLite FirePit + for $224.96 (save $74.99)
- Primus Moja Stove for $143.96 (save $35.99)
- MSR PocketRocket Stove Kit for $82.39 (save $27.56)
- MSR WindPro II Stove for $89.96 (save $29.99)
- MSR XGK EX Multi-Fuel Stove for $142.39 (save $46.56)
- MSR WhisperLite International Multi-Fuel Stove for $97.39 (save $32.56)
- MSR WindBurner Stove System for $127.39 (save $42.56)
- MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove for $37.39 (save $12.56)
Camp Kitchen Deals
- Primus Moja Stove for $143.96 (save $35.99)
- Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill for $279.96 (save $69.99)
- BioLite CampStove Complete Kit for $187.46 (save $62.49)
- BioLite FirePit + for $224.96 (save $74.99)
- MSR PocketRocket Stove Kit for $82.39 (save $27.56)
- MSR WindPro II Stove for $89.96 (save $29.99)
- MSR XGK EX Multi-Fuel Stove for $143.39 (save $47.56)
- MSR WhisperLite International Multi-Fuel Stove for $97.39 (save $32.56)
- MSR WindBurner Stove System for $127.39 (save $42.56)
- MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove for $37.39 (save $12.56)
- Hydro Flask Insulated Food Jar for $29.96 (save $9.99)
- Hydro Flask Outdoor Kitchen Bowl for $48.71 (save $16.24)
- Hydro Flask Tote – Reusable Cooler for $28.64 (save $16.31)
Water Bottles and Filters
- Hydro Flask 64 oz. Beer Growler for $48.71 (save $16.24)
- Hydro Flask 24 oz Standard Mouth Water Bottle for $31.95 (save $13)
- Hydro Flask 128 oz Oasis for $89.99 (save $34.96)
- Hydro Flask Mug for $17.21 (save $5.74)
- LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle for $31.49 (save $28.46)
- LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle for $20.99 (save $15.85)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, 5 Pack for $40.26 (save $24.69)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $15.96 (save $3.99)
- LifeStraw Flex Advanced Water Filter with Gravity Bag for $32.53 (save $22.24)
Camp Chair Deals
- Cliq Camping Chair for $79.99 (save $20)
- GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair for $63.75 (save $11.25)
- GCI Outdoor Roadtrip Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair for $70.28 (save $19.72)
- TOBTOS Ultralight High Back Camping Chair for $42.39 (save $27.60)
- Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Lounge Chair for $99.99 (save $30)
- TIMBER RIDGE Folding Camping Chair for $49.99 (save $30)
- ONIVA – a Picnic Time brand, Outdoor Directors Chair for $98.50 (save $77.45)
- KingCamp Lumbar Support Camping Chairs with Cooler Bag for $57.99 (save $42)
- Kelty Deluxe Reclining Lounge Chair for $74.96 (save $4.99)
- Bass Pro Shops Camp Loveseat for $59.97 (save $40.02)
Camp Table Deals
- TrailBuddy Folding Camping Table for $67.99 (save $18)
- OneTigris WORKTOP Outdoor Folding Table for $39.98 (save $20)
- GCI Outdoor Slim-Fold Cook Station Portable Outdoor Folding Table for $70 (save $29.99)
- PORTAL Camping Table Portable for $65.99 (save $14)
- iClimb Ultralight Compact Camping Alu. Folding Table with Carry Bag for $19.19 (save $15.81)
- Rock Cloud Portable Camping Table for $17.59 (save $20.40)
- Night Cat Camping Table with Storage Basket for $62.99 (save $27)
- KingCamp Bamboo Folding Table for $74.99 (save $55)
Tent Deals
- Bass Pro Shops 10-Person Cabin Tent for $149.98 (save $110)
- Coleman Blue Springs 8-Person Family Tent for $189.98 (save $30)
- Coleman Juniper Lake Instant Dome Tent with Annex, 4-Person for $134.51 (save $35.48)
- Marmot Midpines 6-Person Tent for $307.30 (save $78.34)
- Marmot Crane Creek 2-Person Backpacking and Camping Tent for $150.50 (save $29.49)
- Marmot Mantis Plus Tent: 3-Person 3-Season for $89.93 (save $167.02)
- Marmot Limelight Tent: 2-Person 3-Season for $179.37 (save $119.58)
- Coleman 8-Person Tent for Camping | Red Canyon Car Camping Tent for $149.98 (save $70.01)
- Coleman Sundome Camping Tent—4-Person Camping Tent for $69.22 (save $37)
- Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room for $174.79 (save $55.20)
- Coleman Montana 6-Person Tent for $101.46 (save $68.53)
- Coleman WeatherMaster 6-Person Tent with Screen Room for $167.99 (save $212)
- Coleman Juniper Lake Instant Dome Tent with Annex for $134.51 (save $35.48)
- Stoic Madrone 4-Person Tent for $63.60 (save $95.40)
- Stoic Driftwood 2-Person Tent for $75.60 (save $113.40)
- Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 Tent Long for $434.96 (save $144.99)
- Big Agnes Rabbit Ears 4-Person Tent for $111.98 (save $168)
- MSR Hubba Hubba 2-Person Tent for $359.96 (save $119.99)
- ALPS Mountaineering Morada 4-Person Tent for $115.48 (save $214.47)
- ALPS Mountaineering Westgate 3-Person Tent for $104.98 (save $194.97)
- ALPS Mountaineering Greycliff 3-Person Tent for $116.98 (save $142.97)
- Mountainsmith Lichen Peak 1-Person Tent for $89.50 (save $89.50)
- NEMO Hornet Ultralight 2-Person Tent for $299.96 (save $100)
Sleeping Bag Deals
- Coleman Kids 30 Degree Sleeping Bag for $25.97 (save $29.02)
- Marmot Men’s Trestles 30° Sleeping Bag for $83.30 (save $7.26)
- Marmot Women’s Trestles 15° Sleeping Bag for $83.30 (save $54.70)
- Marmot Ironwood Mummy Sleeping Bag for $168 (save $5.50)
- Marmot Women’s Lozen Long Mummy Sleeping Bag for $125.49 (save $24.31)
- Big Anges Torchlight Camp Sleeping Bag 20F for $89.98 (save $89.97)
- Stoic Groundwork Single Sleeping Bag 0F for $56.60 (save $89.40)
- Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag 0F for $44.70 (save $104.30)
- Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag 20F for $43.60 (save $65.40)
- Mountain Equipment Lunar II Sleeping Bag (Women’s) for $89.48 (save $89.47)
- Mountain Equipment Nova III Sleeping Bag (Women’s) for $125.53 (save $153.42)
- Mountain Equipment Starlight I Sleeping Bag (Women’s) for $102.48 (save $102.47)
- Mountain Equipment Xeros Sleeping Bag for $307.48 (save $307.47)
- Mountainsmith Redcloud Sleeping Bag: 20F Synthetic for $55.98 (save $83.97)
- Mammut Perform Fiber Sleeping Bag: 14F Synthetic (Women’s) for $108.70 (save $121.30)
- TETON Sports Leef Mummy Sleeping Bag for $55.98 (save $34.01)
- TETON Sports Celsius Mammoth Double Sleeping Bag 20F for $199.68 (save $40.31)
Sleeping Pad Deals
- Kelty Tru.Comfort Camp Bed Single for $53.98 (save $66)
- Mountain Equipment Glacier 5.0 Sleeping Pad for $85.48 (save $104.47)
- Mountain Equipment Aerostat Synthetic 7.0 for $77.48 (save $77.47)
- Mountain Equipment Helium 3.8 Sleeping Pad for $62.48 (save $62.47)
- Sea to Summit Comfort Deluxe SI Sleeping Pad for $155.32 (save $83.63)
- Sea to Summit Comfort Plus SI Sleeping Pad for $92.92 (save $76.03)
- Stoic Single Cloud Camp Bed for $41.60 (save $62.40)
- Stoic Clutch Air Mat for $25.60 (save $38.40)
- Stoic Double Cloud Camp Bed for $79.99 (save $109.01)
- Bass Pro Shops 0° Canvas Rectangular Sleeping Bag for $69.98 (save $20.01)
Headlamp Deals
- Petzl Swift RL Headlamp for $93.71 (save $31.24)
- Petzl Actik Core Headlamp for $56.21 (save $18.74)
- Black Diamond Storm 400 Headlamp for $41.96 (save $17.99)
- BioLite 330 Headlamp for $44.96 (save $14.99)
- BioLite Headlamp 750 for $74.96 (save $14.99)
- Coleman Kids Mini LED Headlamp for $9.09 (save $3.90)
- Coleman 300 Lumens LED Headlamp with BatteryGuard for $11.04 (save $21.95)
Lantern Deals
- Coleman QuickPack Deluxe Propane Lantern for $33.14 (save $49.99)
- Coleman 300 Lumens Compact 1 Mantle Propane Lantern for $24.49 (save $15.50)
- Coleman 1000 Lumens Deluxe Propane Lantern for $21.19 (save $23.80)
- Coleman CPX 6 LED Work Lantern for $21.56 (save $23.43)
- Coleman QuickPack Deluxe+ Propane Lantern for $34.99 (save $20)
- Coleman CPX 6 Classic XL LED Lantern, 700 lumens for $21.71 (save $33.28)
- Coleman Deluxe PerfectFlow Propane Lantern with Soft Carry Case for $41.99 (save $18)
- Coleman PerfectFlow Lantern for $23.30 (save $21.69)
- Coleman 3-Panel 600l LED Lantern for $31.47 (save $43.52)
- Coleman 360° Sound and Light Lantern for $26.59 (save $38.40)
- Coleman Quad Pro 800 Lumens LED Lantern for $48.99 (save $56)
- Coleman Classic Rechargeable 400l LED Lantern for $24.26 (save $40.73)
- Black Diamond Moji Lantern for $14.96 (save $4.99)
- BioLite, Alpenglow 500 Lumen Multicolor USB Lantern for $55.96 (save $19.99)
- BioLite Sunlight 100 Portable Solar Light, Teal for $14.96 (save $4.99)
- LuminAID PackLite 2-in-1 Phone Charger Lanterns for $39.96 (save $9.99)
See deals on OLight Flashlights
Bags and Backpacks
- Patagonia Arbor Linked 25L Backpack for $39.50 (save $39.50)
- Deuter Aircontact Pro SL 65+15L Backpack for $190 (save $190)
- Db The Hacker 13in Bag for $29.79 (save $119.16)
- Db Essential 17L Backpack for $49.98 (save $69.47)
- Mountainsmith Lookout 40L Backpack for $80.98 (save $98.87)
- Deuter Speed Lite 24L SL Backpack (Women’s) for $101.25 (save $33.75)
- ALPS Mountaineering Hydro Trail 17L Hydration Pack for $47.58 (save $71.37)
- ALPS Mountaineering Durago 35-45L Daypack for $69.81 (save $90.18)
- ALPS Mountaineering Upbeat 18L Lightweight Daypack for $18 (save $71.99)
Dog Accessories
- Kurgo Loft Dog Jacket for $29.95 (save $10.04)
- Kurgo Surf n’ Turf Dog Life Jacket for $38.20 (save $6.79)
- Kurgo Dog Training Treat Pouch Bag for $11.16 (save $4.83)
- Lifeunion Dog Sleeping Bag for $28.40 (save $3.55)
- Bumper & Fetching Dog Retrieving Dummy for $13.59 (save $8.40)
- K9 Sport Sack | Dog Carrier Adjustable Backpack, Medium for $59.96 (save $14.99)
- Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs for $29.99 (save $20)
Other Camping Gear Deals
- Goal Zero Yeti 3000X Portable Power Station for $2,799.89 ($700.06)
- Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station for $4,799.89 (save 1200.06)
- BioLite SolarPanel 10+ for $112.46 (save $37.49)
- Marmot Crane Creek 3P Tent Footprint, green, Crocodile, 3 Person for $36.40 (save $15.60)
- MARMOT Unisex Adult Mid Pines Tent, Grey, 6 Person US for $49 (save $7.61)
- Emergency Survival Kit and First Aid Kit for $34.99 (save $35.50)