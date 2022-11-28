Best Cyber Monday Compound Bow Deals of 2022
Archery beginners and veterans alike will love these sales on top brands
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your compound bow before the start of 2023 or want to gift one to a fellow bowhunter on your list, there are a handful of great Cyber Monday compound bow deals going on this weekend. You can find some of the best compound bows for everyone from the advanced hunter to the beginner at steep discounts.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals on compound bows this Cyber Monday, at retailers like Cabela’s, Amazon, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. These prices won’t last long.
Compound Bow Deals at Cabela’s
- Cabela’s Optimus RTH Compound Bow Package for $279.98 (Save $100)
- BlackOut Intrigue XST RTH Compound Bow Package for $299.98 (Save $50)
- Diamond by Bowtech Edge XT Compound Bow Package for $399.98 (Save $30)
More Great Compound Bow Deals
- Bear Archery Limitless Dual Cam Compound Bow for $154.65 (Save $95.34)
- Bear Archery Cruzer G2 Adult Compound Bow for $306.55 (Save $113)
- Bear Archery Fusion RTH Compound Bow for $319.98 (Save $60)
- Diamond Archery Infinite 305 Compound Bow for $349 (Save $50)
- Xpedition Archery Mako HD 70lbs Badlands HD Compound Bow for $599.97 (Save $50)