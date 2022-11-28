The 30 Best Cyber Monday Fishing Deals of 2022
Shop for all your fishing needs—while saving money—with these angler-approved sales
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
For diehard anglers, fishing isn’t a seasonal hobby. It is a year-long pursuit. We understand that dedicated anglers are constantly looking for the best new rods, reels, lures, and gear. While it might be the offseason for many anglers, there is no better time to find the best prices on fishing equipment with these Cyber Monday fishing deals.
We went through Cabela’s, Bass Pro, Amazon, and other sites to find the best sales on fishing equipment so you can beef up your tackle box this winter. Keep checking in for more great fishing deals throughout the day.
Sitewide Sales
- Bass Pro Shops: Save up to 50% off select fishing gear including rods, reels, fish finders, and lures.
- Garmin: Get up to $100 off—plus free shipping on orders over $25—during the Garmin flash sale.
- Orvis: Save up to 50% on select Orvis gear right now.
Fishing Rod Deals
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo for $89.98 (Save $60)
- Bass Pro Shops Formula Baitcast Combo for $69.98 (Save $50)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Spinning Combo for $79.98 (Save $40)
- Offshore Angler Tightline Spinning Rod and Reel Combo for $59.98 (Save up to 25% off)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Series 50th Anniversary Spinning Rod for $109.98 (Save $50)
- White River Fly Shop Prestige Complete Fly Outfit for $149.98 (Save $50)
Fishing Reels Deals
- Pflueger President XT Limited Edition Spinning Reel for $59.97 (Save $40)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Series 50th Anniversary Baitcast Reel for $149.98 (Save $50)
- Penn Fierce III Spinning Reel starting at $54.97 (Save up to 38%)
Fish Finder Deals
- Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 93sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo with GT54 Transducer for $649.98 (Save $400)
- Humminbird Helix 7 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS G3N GPS Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $599.97 (Save $200)
- Garmin Striker 4 Portable Bundle for $169.98 (Save $50)
- Garmin Striker 4 Sonar Fishfinder and GPS Plotter for $99.98 (Save $30)
Fly Fishing Deals
- Fly Fishing Tool Kit for $15.98 (Save $4.00)
- Simms Mens Tributary Stockingfoot Waterproof Chest Fishing Waders for $149.97 (Save $50)
- Orvis Premium Fly-Tying Kit for $148 (Save $50)
- Orvis PRO Series Hunting Vest for $158.40 (Save $39.60)
- Orvis Sling Pack for $78.40 (Save $19.60)
- Orvis Mini Sling Pack for $63.20 (Save $15.80)
- Orvis Guide Sling Pack for $119.20 (Save $29.80)
- Orvis Carry-It-All for $175.20 (Save $43.80)
- Men’s Clearwater Wading Boots – Felt Sole for $135.20 (Save $33.80)
Tackle Deals
- Bass Pro Shops Advanced Anglers II Large Tackle System for $48.98 (Save up to 30% off)
- Bass Pro Shops Hellgrammite for $4.58 (Save 20% off)
- Uncle Buck’s Panfish Creatures – Crawfish with Spinner for $1.88 (Save 21%)
- Bass Pro Shops Deluxe Fisherman Series Tackle Bag for $48.98 (Save 30%)
- Bass Pro Shops 5-3/8″ Stik-O Worm 30-Pack for $8.78 (Save 20%)
- Bass Pro Shops Paddle Tail Shad for $3.38 (Save 21%)
- Bass Pro Shops Hustle Bug for $3.48 (Save 20%)
- Bass Pro Shops Magnum Fin-Eke Worm for $3.98 (Save 20%)