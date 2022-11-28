The Best Cyber Monday Flashlight Deals of 2022
Don't get caught in the dark—instead, shop these incredible sales on flashlights, headlamps, and more
Let us shed some light on the best Cyber Monday flashlight deals going on right now, including deep discounts on flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and power banks for all your needs. From car camping, backpacking, emergency kits, home projects, and more, if you need a new flashlight or power bank, take advantage of these limited-time sales. Power banks are great for camping, RVing, road trips, off-grid living, or as a backup power source in your shop. Flashlights can make for an excellent and practical gift, so stock up and save money with one of the flashlights below.
OLight Flashlight Deals
- OLIGHT Marauder 2 Rechargeable Flashlight 14,000 Lumens Ultra Bright Flashlight for $263.96 (save $65.99)
- OLIGHT Baldr Pro R 1350 Lumens Magnetic USB Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight for $118.97 (save $50.98)
- OLIGHT Odin 2000 Lumens Picatinny Rail Mounted Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight for $111.96 (save $47.99)
- OLIGHT Warrior X Pro 2100 Lumens USB Magnetic Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight for $95.96 (save $23.99)
- OLIGHT Warrior Mini2 1750 Lumens Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight, Black for $63.86 (save $26.09)
- OLIGHT Baton3 1200 Lumens Ultra-Compact Rechargeable EDC Flashlight for $48.71 (save $$16.24)
- OLIGHT Baton3 Premium Edition 1200 Lumens Flashlight, Red for $70.96 (save $28.99)
- OLIGHT S2R II 1150 Lumens EDC Flashlight USB Magnetic Rechargeable Torch Light for $55.96 (save $13.99)
- OLIGHT Arkfeld 1000 Lumens Dual Light Source EDC Flashlight for $71.99 (save $18)
- OLIGHT I5R EOS 350 Lumens Rechargeable Tail-Switch LED Flashlight $25.52 (save $10.43)
- OLIGHT I1R 2 Pro Eos 180 Lumens EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight for $17.56 (save $4.39)
- OLIGHT PL-Mini 2 Valkyrie 600 Lumens Magnetic USB Rechargeable Compact Weaponlight for $67.46 (save $22.49)
- OLIGHT I3T Plus 250 Lumens EDC Pocket Slim Flashlight for $23.96 (save $5.99)
Cabela’s Flashlight Deals
- Ledlenser P7R Core Flashlight for $99.99 (save $50)
- 5.11 Tactical Response CR1 Flashlight for $125 (save $14.99)
- LED Lenser MT10 Rechargeable Flashlight for $89.99 (save $10)
- HybridLight Journey 300 Flashlight/Charger for $29.99 (save $8.96)
Goal Zero Deals
- Goal Zero Yeti 3000X Portable Power Station for $2,799.89 ($700.06)
- Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station for $4,799.89 (save 1200.06)
- Goal Zero Yeti 200X Portable Power Station for $239.96 (save $59.99)
- Goal Zero Lighthouse 600 Camping Lantern for $55.89 (save $14.06)
- Goal Zero Light-a-Life Mini Camping Lights for $63.89 (save $16.06)
- Goal Zero Lighthouse Core Lantern and USB Power Hub for $39.89 (save $10.06)
- Goal Zero Lighthouse Mini Rechargeable Lantern for $31.89 (save $8.06)
- Goal Zero Light-A-Life 350 LED Light for $31.89 (save $8.10)
Headlamp Deals
- Coleman Kids Mini LED Headlamp for $8.39 (save $4.60)
- Coleman 300 Lumens LED Headlamp with BatteryGuard for $11.04 (save $21.95)
- OLIGHT Perun 2 2500 Lumens Rechargeable LED Headlamp for $63.86 (save $26.09)
- OLIGHT Perun Mini 1000 Lumens Rechargeable LED Headlamp for $51.96 (save $12.99)
- Petzl Swift RL Headlamp for $93.71 (save $31.24)
- Petzl Actik Core Headlamp for $56.21 (save $18.74)
- Black Diamond Storm 400 Headlamp for $41.96 (save $17.99)
- ENERGIZER LED Headlamp for $9.94 (save $7.04)
- BioLite Headlamps 25% off sitewide
Lantern Deals
- Coleman QuickPack Deluxe Propane Lantern for $33.14 (save $49.99)
- Coleman 300 Lumens Compact 1 Mantle Propane Lantern for $24.49 (save $15.50)
- Coleman 1000 Lumens Deluxe Propane Lantern for $21.19 (save $23.80)
- Coleman CPX 6 LED Work Lantern for $21.56 (save $23.43)
- Coleman QuickPack Deluxe+ Propane Lantern for $34.99 (save $20)
- Coleman CPX 6 Classic XL LED Lantern, 700 lumens for $21.71 (save $33.28)
- Coleman Deluxe PerfectFlow Propane Lantern with Soft Carry Case for $41.99 (save $18)
- Coleman PerfectFlow Lantern for $23.30 (save $21.69)
- Coleman 3-Panel 600l LED Lantern for $31.47 (save $43.52)
- Coleman 360° Sound and Light Lantern for $26.59 (save $38.40)
- Coleman Quad Pro 800 Lumens LED Lantern for $48.99 (save $56)
- Coleman Classic Rechargeable 400l LED Lantern for $24.26 (save $40.73)
- Black Diamond Moji Lantern for $14.96 (save $4.99)
- BioLite, Alpenglow 500 Lumen Multicolor USB Lantern for $55.96 (save $19.99)
- BioLite Sunlight 100 Portable Solar Light, Teal for $14.96 (save $4.99)
- OLIGHT Obulb Pro 240 Lumens Multicolor Night Light Orb for $39.96 (save $9.99)
- OLIGHT Olantern Classic 2 Pro 300 Lumens Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern for $79.96 (save $19.99)
Portable Power Station Deals
- GOOLOO GTX280 280Wh Portable Charger for $199.99 (save $100)
- EnginStar Portable Power Station for $165.88 (save $104.11)
- BIZEWO Solar Generator for $99.99 (save $80)
- 350W Portable Power Station with AC Outlets for $146.99 (save $72.99)
- Powkey 120Wh/33,000mAh Power Bank for $79.99 (save $20)
- 500W Portable Power Station for $169.99 (save $80)
- GRECELL 288Wh Solar Generator for $179.99 (save $60)
Anker Portable Charging Bank Deals
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station for $199.99 (save $50)
- Anker Portable Charger, 511 Power Bank for $24.99 (save $15)
- Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) for $99.99 (save $50)
- Anker 335 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) for $34.99 (save $25)
- Anker Portable Charger, 347 Power Bank (PowerCore 40K) for $63.99 (save $36)
- Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Portable Charger Ultra High Capacity Power Bank for $39.98 (save $20.01)
- Anker Portable Charger, 10000mAh Power Bank for $29.99 (save $20)
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 for $19.99 (save $6)
- Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger for $31.99 (save $4)
Power Bank Deals
- 36800mAh Waterproof Portable External Backup Battery Charger for $19.99 (save $39)
- 42800mAh Power Bank, Solar Charger for $29.99 (save $69.01)
- [2 Pack] INIU Portable Charger for $31.49 (save $38.58)
- 36800mAh Solar Power Bank with Built-in Flashlight for $18.99 (save $41)