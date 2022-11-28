The 15 Best Cyber Monday Gun Deals of 2022
It's your biggest investment, but that doesn't mean you can't save a few dollars
Buying a firearm is an investment. Be it this season’s budget buy, or a beauty with details made by the human hand, you’re still going to cough up a not insignificant amount of dough. Shopping Cyber Monday gun deals from manufacturers like Benelli, Browning, and Glock will help alleviate some of that stress on your wallet.
Don’t expect to get that family heirloom gun at a Cyber Monday sale, but do expect a handful of dependable firearms at a good price.
We’ve combed through the internet sales, and these are the best Cyber Monday gun deals we’ve found. Throughout the day, we’ll continue to add deals to this page, so if you don’t find something you like in the morning, check back in the afternoon and newer deals may fall in your favor.
Shotguns
- Winchester SXP Black Shadow Pump-Action 12-Gauge for $249.98 (Save $100)
- Winchester SXP Waterfowl for $379.99 – $469.99 (Save up to $50)
- Benelli Nova Tactical Pump-Action Shotgun for $399.99 (Save $50)
- Benelli SuperNova Tactical Pump-Action Shotgun for $479.99 (Save $50)
- Weatherby Element Synthetic Semi-Auto Shotgun for $539.99 (Save $40)
- Beretta A400 Xtreme Plus Semi-Auto Shotgun for $1,629.98 (Save $200)
Rifles
- Savage Arms Rascal Hardwood .22LR for $204.99 (Save $25)
- Savage Arms AXIS II XP TrueTimber VSX Bolt-Action Rifle for $349.98 (Save $150)
- CVA Cascade Bolt-Action Rifle, multiple calibers for $629.99 (Save $50)
- Browning AB3 Composite Stalker Bolt-Action Rifle with Leupold VX Freedom Scope for $799.99 (Save $90)
- Henry Side Gate Lever Action, 45-70 Government for $949.99 (Save $50)
Pistols
- Glock G43X Subcompact Semi-Auto Pistol for $448 (Save $81.99)
- Beretta PX4 Storm, 9mm for $499.99 (Save $100)
- Glock G19 Pistol for $529 (Save $70)
- Ruger-57 Pistol for $679.99 (Save $70)