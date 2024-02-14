We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A good flashlight can come in handy in so many scenarios, whether you’re camping, hunting, working at the jobsite, or dealing with a power outage or emergency situation. While there are plenty of quality lights out there, you can currently get the highly rated DeWalt 20V flashlight on sale at Amazon for over half off.

Regularly $84, this powerful rechargeable LED flashlight—which doubles as a work light—is discounted to just $36. That’s a price you really can’t beat.

The super bright LED bulbs put out an impressive 110 lumens without the heat of traditional bulbs, while the built-in hang hook allows you to use the flashlight hands-free no matter where you are. But perhaps the real highlight is the swivel head feature, which allows you to rotate the DeWalt light 120 degrees through 11 different positions—perfect for illuminating even the most hard-to-reach spaces.

This deal won’t last long, so we recommend adding the DeWalt 20V Max flashlight and work light to your cart ASAP.