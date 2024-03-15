We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

DeWalt may be best known for its power tools—from cordless drills to jig saws—but it turns out the popular brand also makes some pretty good EDC flashlights. And every so often, you can snag one of the super bright lights at a discount. Like right now. The highly rated DeWalt rechargeable LED jobsite flashlight is currently on sale at Amazon for 40 percent off.

For a limited time only, the versatile light is under $50. That’s a heck of a price for how powerful, durable, and versatile it is.

There’s a lot to like about this particular DeWalt flashlight. For starters, it gives off a super bright 1,000 lumens, so it’s as good for the jobsite as it is for camping, hunting, or fishing. Just as importantly, it’s built tough, with a high IP54 rating for both dust and water protection. This light can withstand the elements. For hands-free use and everyday carry, it comes with a built-in hanging hook, magnet, and pocket clip. The slim, compact design makes it easy to slip in your pocket or toss in your backpack.

Two final highlights: It can run for over six hours on a single charge and, on that note, can be fully charged in just over an hour. Not too shabby, we’d say.

This deal won’t last long—and it’s selling out quick—so add one to your cart sooner rather than later.