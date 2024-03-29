We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are a lot of reasons you should have a jig saw. Not only does it cut wood and other materials for DIY projects and home renovations, it also is the only power tool that can cut curves. But investing in a jig saw can cost you a few bucks. Luckily right now, the DeWalt 20V Max XR cordless jig saw is currently on sale for 54 percent off.

That means that you can get the highly rated saw for just $108—a savings of more than $100.

With a powerful brushless motor, four-position orbital action, and variable speed trigger, the DeWalt 20V jig saw is incredibly efficient and gives you total control over your cutting speed and quality. It boasts a cordless compact design that’s easy to maneuver and comfortable to handle. The built-in dust blower keeps debris out of your way while you work, and the keyless blade change makes it a cinch to swap out blades.

A price this good (and this low) isn’t going to last long, so take advantage of the deal while you can. Psst: DeWalt batteries are also on sale right now. Just what you need to keep your new saw powered.