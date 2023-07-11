Best DeWalt Prime Day Deals 2023
Get up to 64% off DeWalt power tools on Prime Day
DeWalt is one of the best tool brands and, if you’ve had your eye on a new power tool for your workshop, Amazon Prime Day 2023 could be your best chance at scoring one at a discount. Whether you want a cordless drill, impact driver, or table saw, we’ve rounded up the best DeWalt Prime Day deals going on today and tomorrow.
Best Amazon Prime Day DeWalt Deals
Power Tools
- DeWalt 20V Max XR 1/4″ Impact Driver for $99 (Save $50)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool for $99 (Save $19)
- DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $99 (Save $80)
- DeWalt 20V Max 6.5″ Circular Saw for $117 (Save $42)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Jig Saw for $131 (Save $108)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Reciprocating Saw for $149 (Save $70)
- DeWalt 20V Max Angle Grinder for $159 (Save $90)
Power Tool Combo Kits
- DeWalt 20V Max 1/2″ Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit w/ Battery and Charger for $99 (Save $80)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $159 (Save $80)
- DeWalt 20V Max Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $346 (Save $63)
Other Tools, Batteries, and Accessories
- DeWalt FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set, 40-Piece for $19 (Save $13)
- DeWalt 20V Max Starter Kit with Powerstack Compact Battery and Charger for $68 (Save $122)
- DeWalt 20V Max Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (Save $50)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Jobsite Fan for $99 (Save $70)
- DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator for $104 (Save $45)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum for $104 (Save $55)
- DeWalt 20V Max Compact Jobsite Blower for $140 (Save $20)