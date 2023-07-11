We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

DeWalt is one of the best tool brands and, if you’ve had your eye on a new power tool for your workshop, Amazon Prime Day 2023 could be your best chance at scoring one at a discount. Whether you want a cordless drill, impact driver, or table saw, we’ve rounded up the best DeWalt Prime Day deals going on today and tomorrow.

Hurry—these are likely to sell out fast.

Best Amazon Prime Day DeWalt Deals

Power Tools

Power Tool Combo Kits

Other Tools, Batteries, and Accessories