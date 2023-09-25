We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re in the workshop, in the garage, or at the jobsite, a work light is essential to keep your area well-lit, especially if you’re up before dawn or burning the midnight oil. Right now, you can get the popular DeWalt 20V Max cordless LED work light on sale at Amazon for 65 percent. Regularly $126, it’s just $44 right now—one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

There’s a lot to love about this small but mighty DeWalt light, which runs on DeWalt 20V batteries. With 160-lumen LED bulbs and a head that rotates a full 360 degrees, it’s bright enough to illuminate any workspace and can be angled to shine wherever you need. Even better, you can put it anywhere—it’s magnetic but also a stand to sit it on a work bench and an attached clip to hook to your tool belt.

Take advantage of this deeply discounted price while you can. We doubt this deal will last long.