When it comes to marine and backcountry electronics, Garmin is the biggest brand out there. We’ve covered fish finder-chartplotter combos, solar communicators, handheld GPS systems, and rugged smartwatches, and with the early Garmin Black Friday deals, you can already save big on the brand’s top sellers.
We’ve rounded up the best deals on Garmin gear, from big savings on smartwatches to solid deals on marine electronics. Plus, we added some deals we found at Cabela’s and Amazon. This is all that’s noteworthy at the Garmin Black Friday sale right now.
Smart Watches
- Fenix 7 Solar for $699.99 (Save $100)
- Fenix 7 Standard for $599.99 (Save $100)
- Fenix 6 Solar for $399.99 (Save $400)
- Instinct 2 Solar for $349.99 (Save $50)
Backcountry Electronics
- inReach Mini 2 for $349.99 (Save $50)
- GPSMAP 66i for $499.99 (Save $100)
Marine Electronics
- GPSMAP 79sc with BlueChart g3 for $329.99 (Save $20)
- Striker Plus 4 with Dual-Beam Transducer for $139.99 (Save $20)
- Striker Vivid 9sv with GT52HW-TM Transducer for $599.99 (Save $20)
Garmin Deals at Cabela’s
- ECHOMAP UHD 93sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter with GT54 Transducer for $699.97 (Save $350)
- Panoptix LiveScope Transducer System for $999.98 (Save $500)
- Striker 4 Portable Bundle for $199.99 (Save $20)
Garmin Deals at Amazon
- Garmin GPSMAP 86sci with BlueChart Coastal Charts for $539.95 (Save $90)
- inReach Mini 2 with Backpack Tether Accessory for $369.98 (Save $57.50)