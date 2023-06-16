We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’re looking to grab some great fishing gear at a discount this summer, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is likely going to be a good time to do it. While no official details have been confirmed yet, Prime Day has historically happened during July. And we’re already seeing some awesome early Prime Day fishing deals going on right now, including steep discounts on spinning reels and rod and reel combos.
From Penn and Abu Garcia to Huk and Columbia, below are the best deals on fishing rods, reels, tackle, tools, and apparel that you can already shop ahead of Prime Day.
Stay tuned as we’ll update this list with more deals—and more info—as we get them.
Best Amazon Prime Day Fishing Deals
Rods
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Fishing Rod for $39 (Save $10)
- Berkley Lightning Spinning Fishing Rod for $39 (Save $10)
- Penn Squadron III Surf Spinning Fishing Rod for $58 (Save $11)
- Abu Garcia Veritas Spinning Fishing Rod for $98 (Save $21)
Reels
- KastKing Summer/Centron Spinning Reel for $22 (Save $6)
- Zebco 33 Platinum Spincast Reel for $29 (Save $18)
- Abu Garcia Max STX Baitcast Fishing Reel for $57 (Save $22)
- Zebco Omega Pro Spincast Fishing Reel for $58 (Save $26)
- Penn Fierce III Spinning Reel for $71 (Save $13)
- Abu Garcia Max Pro Baitcast Fishing Reel for $72 (Save $17)
- Daiwa Fuego LT Spinning Reel for $79 (Save $30)
- Lew’s Speed Spool LFS Baitcast Reel for $82 (Save $17)
Rod and Reel Combos
- Zebco Slingshot Spincast Fishing Rod and Reel Combo for $9 (Save $7)
- Zebco 33 Spincast Fishing Rod and Reel Combo for $27 (Save $12)
- Pflueger President Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $89 (Save $10)
- Redington Fly Fishing Combo Kit for $99 (Save $90)
Fishing Tools
- KastKing Fishing Pliers and Fish Lip Gripper for $19 (Save $10)
- Rapala Fish ‘n Fillet Superflex Knife for $23 (Save $16)
- Piscifun Speed X Fishing Line Spooler for $29 (Save $8)
- Gerber Gear LineDriver Fishing Line Multi-Tool for $36 (Save $13)