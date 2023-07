We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

With Amazon Prime Day 2023 coming up on July 11 and 12, you can already shop some great early Prime Day knife deals. Whether you’re in search of a pocket knife or a fixed-blade knife—or something else entirely, like a multi-tool—you’ll find something for every outdoor adventure, including hunting, fishing, and survival.

Below we’ve curated a list of the best early Prime Day knife deals going on this week from top-rated brands like Gerber, CRKT, Leatherman, and Smith & Wesson. Act fast, as these prices won’t stick around forever.

Best Amazon Prime Day Knife Deals

Pocket Knives

Fixed-Blade Knives

Fishing and Fillet Knives