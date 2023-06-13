We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon Prime Day is one of the most highly anticipated sales events of the year. While no official details have been confirmed, Prime Day historically happens sometime in the summer—usually July. With that in mind—and with peak hiking, camping, and fishing seasons approaching—we’ve started scouring the site for some of the best early Prime Day outdoor deals you can already shop.
From our expert-recommended Moultrie cellular trail camera to a Lifestraw water filter to the best Coleman tent, these are our top picks. Check back frequently as we’ll keep this list updated as more Prime Day 2023 info is released.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Deals
Camping and Hiking
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $15 (Save $9)
- Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock for $25 (Save $14)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller for $27 (Save $12)
- Lighting Ever 1000 Lumens LED Camping Lantern for $27 (Save $8)
- Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for $28 (Save $22)
- Coleman Sundome Camping Tent for $54 (Save $16)
Hunting and Shooting
- Walker’s Razor Slim Electronic Ear Muffs for $39 (Save $30)
- Bushnell PowerView 2 Binoculars for $46 (Save $53)
- Tidewe Hunting Backpack for $52 (Save $17)
- Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $69 (Save $30)
- Ameristep Care Taker Pop-Up Ground Blind for $116 (Save $23)
- Vortex Crossfire HD Binoculars for $148 (Save $51)
Fishing
- KastKing Fishing Pliers and Fish Lip Gripper for $19 (Save $10)
- Piscifun Speed X Fishing Line Spooler for $29 (Save $8)
- Abu Garcia Max Pro Spinning Reel for $33 (Save $26)
- Zebco 33 Spincast Rod and Reel Combo for $41 (Save $13)
- Huk Rogue Wave Fishing Boots for $68 (Save $22)
- Penn Fierce III Spinning Inshore Fishing Reel for $69 (Save $15)
- Simms Freestone Stockingfoot Chest-High Fishing Waders for $229 (Save $70)