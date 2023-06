We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still a few days away on July 11 and 12, there are plenty of early Prime Day tool deals you can already shop. Whether you’re in search of a new cordless drill or driver, a jig saw, or even a tire inflator, you’ll find it all discounted ahead of the big sales event up to 50% off.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day tool deals going on right now from brands like DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Black + Decker.

Best Amazon Prime Day Tool Deals

DeWalt Tools

Milwaukee Tools

Craftsman Tools

Black + Decker Tools