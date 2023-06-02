We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Once you’ve landed your big catch, you need a way to prepare it for a delicious fish dinner. While you could buy all your tools separately—starting with a fillet knife, of course—you can also get everything you need in one convenient kit. Right now, this 6-piece fish cleaning kit is on sale at Amazon for just $26.

In the Wild Fish fish cleaning set, you’ll find all the essentials for prepping your catch: three knives (a 7.5-inch fillet knife, 6-inch fillet knife, and a 5-inch double-sided serrated utility knife), a sharpening tool, a fish fillet glove, and a cutting board. All the knives are made of durable stainless steel, so they’ll hold up for plenty of fishing seasons. Plus, it all comes in a durable weather-resistant carrying case.

If you want to grab the fish fillet knife set for yourself, we recommend shopping sooner rather than later. This deal is limited-time only, so it won’t be around for much longer.