Whether you’re looking for the best crankbaits, trout lures, or soft plastic baits for bass, this popular 78-piece tackle kit has all of the above—and a whole lot more. Even better? Right now, the Goando fishing tackle box is on sale for less than $13 on Amazon.

With more than 3,600 rave reviews, it’s a favorite among anglers. Inside the durable portable tackle box, you’ll find a whole slew of high quality lures, including crankbaits, topwater lures, plastic worms, frogs, and spoons. You’ll also get an assortment of hooks and jigs for rigging up your rod. Because of the wide variety of lures and baits, you can use this tackle kit for both freshwater and saltwater fishing and for almost any type of fish, from trout to bass to muskie.

We aren’t sure how long this deal will last, so if you want to grab one of the tackle kits for yourself, it’s best to do it sooner rather than later. You won’t be disappointed on your next fishing trip, when you’re more than prepared for any lunker you’re trying to catch.

