We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’ve spent a lot of time testing and reviewing fishing waders, so we can confidently say that Frogg Toggs makes a pretty darn good pair. Right now, you can get the Frogg Toggs Hellbender Stockingfoot Fishing Chest Waders for nearly 50% off for just $81. That’s a savings of $70—which is an incredible discount you don’t see very often.

Available in sizes small to XXL, the Frogg Toggs waders are heavy duty yet breathable and feature 4mm neoprene booties, double-reinforced knees, gravel guards, and adjustable suspenders. Plus, there are plenty of pockets for stashing all your essential gear—and keeping it protected from the elements thanks to the waterproof construction and abrasion-resistant material. There’s even a fleece-lined handwarmer pocket for those colder weather fishing trips.

We recommend shopping this rarely-seen deal while you can. But we’ve also rounded up all of the best fishing deals at Amazon if you’re looking for a rod or reel (or anything else, really) to go with your new waders.

More Great Fishing Deals

Fishing Rods

Fishing Reels