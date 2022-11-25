We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Garmin Black Friday sale is well underway, with deals available at a variety of retailers this year. Find discounted prices on Garmin smartwatches, GPS devices, fish finders, and dash cams at Cabela’s, Amazon, or directly on the Garmin website. Whether you’re buying for yourself or as a gift this holiday season, save up to $160 on select Garmin products.

Watches

GPS

Fish Finders

GPS Navigators