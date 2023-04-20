We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

One of the best fish finders out there is the Garmin Echomap Ultra 10 Chartplotter and Fish Finder Combo. And right now, you can get it for 50% off at Bass Pro Shops. It’s on sale for just $999, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far in 2023.

Some of the highlights of this Garmin fish finder include the livescope scanning sonar, side imaging capabilities, personalized fishing maps, and spacious touchscreen. People rave how easy it is to use and how high quality it is, especially for the price. “I bought this about 6 months ago. I loved it so much that I bought a second one. It’s unbeatable,” one person raves.

Take advantage of this amazing deal while you can—it likely won’t last long. And if you want to upgrade even more of your gear, we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best fishing deals below.

